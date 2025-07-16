Ex-wide receiver catches Runyon Canyon arsonist in breathtaking chase; video viral

On July 13, Sunday, hikers at Los Angeles' Runyon Canyon made headlines by catching an alleged arsonist who tried to set fire along the hiking trail. A video of the hikers chasing down the suspected arsonist has gone viral on social media, and many were amused to find out that the person leading the charge is a former football Wide Receiver. Representational image. (Unsplash)

The ex footballer, identified Scott Mitchell of the Kentucky Wildcats in a report by local ABC News affiliate ABC7 Eyewitness News, was the first one to spot the suspect, along with his friend Davanah Dimarco. They had seen the suspect running down a grassy area near the hiking trail.

Immediately, Mitchell went after the suspect, trying to chase him down. Soon, other hikers joined in, and the suspect was caught and handed over to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Here's the video:

While the incident unfolded, the Los Angeles Fire Department dispatched around 53 firefighters to the area in response to a brush fire around 11:30 p.m. local time on Sunday. They found a fire that started from a palm tree had spread over a quarter acre.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, former WR Scott Mitchel recounted the situation and what prompted him to chase the suspect.

"The guy starts running off, and then within 15 seconds, the whole tree -- the tree's about 20 or 30 feet -- is fully engulfed in flames, and Davanh (Dimarco) is like, 'He lit that fire! Go get him!'" Mitchell recalled.

When the suspect was caught, one of the hikers recorded a video in which he can be seen confessing to lighting the fire. Hitherto unidentified, the suspect has been arrested by the L.A. park rangers.