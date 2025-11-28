Fact check: Are MAMAs 2025 cancelled amid Hong Kong tragedy? Here's the truth

The 2025 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), one of the biggest K-pop award shows, is scheduled to take place on Friday and Saturday in Hong Kong. In the wake of the recent fire tragedy that killed 128, CJ ENM issued a statement. The entertainment company confirmed that the ceremony will push through as the country mourns. However, the event will be downsized and pay tribute to those who lost their lives in one of the deadliest fires in decades. MAMA Awards 2025 will take place in Hong Kong on Friday and Saturday(Representational Image)

Are 2025 MAMA Awards cancelled? Here's the truth as CJ ENM issues statement amid Hong Kong fire tragedy

Despite the growing speculations, the 2025 MAMA Awards will take place at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong as scheduled. However, the two-day event will be limited to the awards ceremony only. A spokesperson said on Thursday that the red carpet has been cancelled, with several adjustments made to the live segment, South China Morning Post reported.

“The 2025 MAMA AWARDS believes in the power of music to heal and unite. We are carefully preparing the overall stage composition and proceedings to ensure that it becomes a ceremony that conveys comfort and hope, rather than just dazzling productions,” the awards show said in an X post.

“We hope that music can bring even a small amount of comfort and courage to everyone’s hearts. The 2025 MAMA AWARDS promises to be a responsible event that does its utmost until the very end.”

Despite the CJ ENM's statement regarding downsizing, the K-pop boy band Mirror pulled out from performing at the event. According to the outlet,the12-member group's management company Makerville announced the news on Friday, following earlier rumours over the withdrawals of film stars Michelle Yeoh Choo Kheng and Chow Yun-fat.