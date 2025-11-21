Fidium down? Thousands of users report issues amid widespread outage

Fidium Fiber services appeared to run into trouble on Thursday yet again, as several users complained about issues. At the time of writing Downdetector logged over 1700 people facing problems. Fidium logo.(X/@FidiumFiber)

As per the Downdetector map, issues were faced across the nation, with both coasts running into problems. Among areas affected were Boston, Houston, and San Francisco.

Downdetector noted that people were facing problems with Fidium Fiber since 5:05 pm ET.

Reactions to Fidium outage

Several people expressed their frustrations online. “I feel like I got tricked by switching to Fidium,” one person said. Another remarked, “I thought XFinity was bad so I switched. Starting to regret that which is wild. 95661 Roseville down once again!”.

Yet another person wrote on X, “Here’s an idea for you @FidiumFiber … have an outage map like other high quality companies. After all you’re in the internet business, FIX IT!”.

No official cause for the issues is know as of now.

However, this is not the first time in recent days that people have complained about Fidium Fiber. On November 19, a person on Facebook asked “Anyone else’s Fidium down this evening? Been on hold for 35 minutes trying to get an estimated time it’ll be back online. Update back online still never got my call answered lol.”

Some people bashed the customer service in comments. “Fidium customer service is horrible. I hope your issue gets resolved,” one remarked. Another slammed the company services, saying “Fidium is a joke. They’re trying to compete against spectrum by offering better prices but they don’t have the means to support this many users and keep steady connection stability. We have Fidium and it goes out all the time.”

Earlier this month too, a person had complained on social media: “Does Fidium go out this often always?? Seems almost every day we have pockets of Netwok Outage. I've only had them for a few months but seriously considering switching since I work from home.”