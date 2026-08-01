'Forgery is a crime': Mitch McConnell's 'gorgeous signature' on Trump letter fuels speculation

Questions about Mitch McConnell's health and whereabouts grew louder after his office refused to say whether he personally signed a recent letter to President Donald Trump or if it was done using an autopen. The unanswered question has sparked fresh speculation online as the Kentucky senator remains out of public view.

What happened

Mitch McConnell's office has refused to confirm whether his signature on a recent letter to Trump was real or autopen. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

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The July 28 letter, signed by McConnell and every member of Kentucky's congressional delegation, urged Trump to approve a request from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear for a major disaster declaration following devastating flooding in the state.

The Daily Beast reported that, McConnell's office declined to answer whether the signature was handwritten or made using an autopen by Terry Carmack.

The silence adds another layer to the growing questions surrounding the 84-year-old senator, who has not been seen publicly since being hospitalized on June 14.

What letter said and why it sparked questions

The letter was sent to Trump on July 28, seeking presidential assistance after excessive flooding and tornadoes ravaged Kentucky, leaving six Kentuckians dead and many others injured. It read, “We write to call your attention to the July 23, 2026 letter from Governor Andy Beshear requesting a Major Disaster Declaration for the Commonwealth of Kentucky… We support this request in the strongest terms and ask for your immediate consideration so that relief may begin.”

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{{^usCountry}} The letter featured McConnell's signature in blue pen, alongside fellow Kentucky lawmakers including Rand Paul, James Comer, Thomas Massie and Andy Barr. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The letter featured McConnell's signature in blue pen, alongside fellow Kentucky lawmakers including Rand Paul, James Comer, Thomas Massie and Andy Barr. {{/usCountry}}

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But this raised further questions and accusations of a cover-up. “McConnell claims to be in rehab only for mobility issues, but has a gorgeous signature,” Adam Cochran, a professor and policy consultant, wrote on X. “An autopen signature is perfectly legal if a Senator of sound mind directed his staff to apply his signature.”

Also Read: Mitch McConnell releases new ‘proof of life’ photo from hospital: Is Kentucky Senator getting back to work?

Social media reacts

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People on X also reacted with suspicion.

One wrote, “Until he's seen in public you can't believe a word of this.”

Another wrote, “Pretty soon he's going to send a telegram, or maybe a rider on horse.”

“You all know it's called 'forgery of signature' and it's a crime, right?,” third wrote.

“That's a pretty fluid looking signature for someone who was pretty shaky before his incident,” wrote another.

While another wrote, “The signatures are digital and mean nothing. Staffers click a few buttons to affix the signatures.”

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Also Read: Mitch McConnell update: Conspiracy theorist says 'a lot is wrong' with Senator's new ‘proof of life’ photo

Calls for transparency continue

McConnell was rushed to the hospital on June 14 after a 911 call suggesting he'd had a heart attack, was unconscious and had received CPR, as per the reports.

His office did not release a statement and a “proof of life photo” until July 12, claiming he had suffered a fall, briefly lost consciousness and later developed mild pneumonia before being transferred to rehabilitation. It remains unclear if he was moved outside of GWU Hospital or simply into the rehabilitation unit within the same facility. Adding to the mystery, unmarked Capitol Police SUVs have been seen parked outside the hospital for days, as per the Daily Beast.

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No video or live appearance has been provided. Beshear said on his podcast on Wednesday, “Mitch McConnell cares about his legacy, and he's ruining it."

He also wrote to McConnell directly on Monday, saying, “As Governor of the state you serve, I am calling on you to directly and verbally address the people of Kentucky and provide proof of your capacity to serve, or resign,” as per the New York Times.