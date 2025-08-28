Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at India Bazaar parking lot in Texas sparks debate

A video of a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in a Texas parking lot has sparked a heated debate on social media. The clip, shared on X by user Avi Dandiya, shows drummers performing in the open parking area outside India Bazaar in Lewisville to mark the festival. In his caption, Dandiya expressed frustration over what he described as an unsanctioned public gathering. He also tagged city officials and police, criticizing the use of a commercial parking lot for religious festivities. The video has drawn mixed reactions on social media.(X/@avidandiya)

“This public nuisance in USA is becoming a habit by recently immigrated Indians… This is parking lot of India Bazaar in Lewisville Texas @LewisvilleTexas @LewisvillePD… We have enough temples to do all this, public nuisance shouldn’t be tolerated at any cost,” Dandiya wrote.

Mixed reactions online

The video has drawn mixed reactions on social media. While many praised it as a vibrant expression of Indian culture abroad, others called the celebration a “public nuisance” and urged local authorities to intervene and stop such gatherings in public spaces.

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, “why do they think they are in borivali ? zero civic sense, nuisance creators wherever they go.”

“Indians should leave india behind when they try to settle in new country,” commented another.

“Have always believed people should adopt to lifestyle and culture of the country migrating , if want to continue with same mindset better stay in own country,” expressed a third user.

“If people are so Indian by heart why do they prefer to leave India? They can do all this living in their own country,” wrote another.

However, some defended the gathering as a heartfelt cultural expression.

“This looks like a festive community gathering. Calling it a nuisance seems unfair and prejudiced,” one user commented.

“Hello Mr Dandiya, as per Texas laws playing music in public is not prohibited nor are gathetings of small groups. So the group enjoying drums and having a small gathering at Ganesha is perfectly legal. Hope @LewisvillePD will join them and enjoy it,” said another.