Texas man shares why his village experience in India felt more memorable than city life: 'I really enjoyed it'

A Texas resident has captured widespread attention online after sharing his recent experience in India. The video, uploaded on the official Instagram account of Marvin Achi, has already garnered over 7.5 million views in just two days. A visitor from Texas described Indian village life with joy, saying it was more memorable than cities.(Instagram/marvinachi)

In the clip, Achi posed a question to his followers: “In India, between the city and the village, which did I like the most?” He went on to answer in a candid manner, saying, “For me, I’m from the city. I live in the city. As you can tell, this is the city of Houston, Texas, and this is where I live, and I’m used to this. So having the experience of the village was really, really nice, and I really enjoyed it.”

Embracing rural simplicity

Achi described his stay in an Indian village with a sense of delight and humility. “I slept on the bed. I pumped my water. I enjoyed the food. So I really enjoyed the village,” he explained. He also expressed his eagerness to return to the country and explore bustling metropolitan hubs, adding, “I am looking forward to 10 million followers when I return to India to get to experience more of the city, like Mumbai or New Delhi.”

Take a look here at the clip:

The video was accompanied by a simple yet heartfelt caption that read, “Thank you India.”

Internet reacts with love

The post has sparked widespread discussion, with users flooding the comments section to share their views. One user wrote, “This is the most genuine appreciation I’ve seen for rural India in a long time.” Another remarked, “So refreshing to see someone enjoy the small things we take for granted.” A third person commented, “Villages are the true heart of India, glad you experienced it.”

“Most visitors only talk about big cities, but you embraced village life, that’s amazing,” said one user. Another added, “This is the kind of content we need, spreading positivity about rural culture.”

“Can’t wait to see your adventures in Mumbai and Delhi,” one viewer said, while another wrote, “You’ve shown respect for both worlds, city and village. That balance is inspiring.”