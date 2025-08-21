Hamptons horror: Manhattan real estate agent accused of biting 7-year-old child over free t-shirt

A Manhattan luxury real estate agent has been charged with biting a 7-year-old girl while fighting over a free t-shirt at a concert in the Hamptons. However, the 75-year-old Gail Bomze has claimed that she didn’t do it. Gail Bomze is accused of biting 7-year-old during t-shirt dispute at East Hampton event(www.compass.com)

According to an arrest report seen by Page Six, Bomze, who has sold a $4 million apartment of talk show host Geraldo Rivera, was attending a concert in East Hampton last week, where police have said she punched and kicked other concertgoers.

According to police reports, she also bit a seven-year-old girl to try to grab a free t-shirt at the sunset beach party. Witnesses claimed the woman began “kicking and punching kids” to get her hands on the freebie. One young girl told officers that the woman grabbed her arm and bit it, breaking the skin and leaving her bloody and swollen.

The child’s parents called the police, but the alleged biter wasn’t found at the venue that night. She was later identified as Bomze and arrested Tuesday on charges of third-degree assault and endangering a child. Bomze was released with an appearance ticket.

Her attorney, Christopher McGuire, disputed the allegations, calling her “a 75-year-old grandmother who categorically denies” hurting anyone. He said Bomze was actually knocked down by teenagers during the melee and left bruised. “She reported her concerns in writing to the event organisers the next day, who apologised and promised safety improvements,” McGuire said. “She has also spoken with police to raise her own concerns.”

The concert, part of the Tuesdays at Main summer series organised by the East Hampton Village Foundation, has run for five seasons without prior incident. CEO Bradford Billet called it “a beloved, family-friendly tradition” and said the group “strongly condemns this alleged, isolated incident.” He added that the safety and enjoyment of attendees “remain our highest priority.”