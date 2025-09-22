Harry Potter star Jessie Cave banned from fan convention over OnlyFans page: ‘I’m just playing…’

Jessie Cave, best known for her portrayal of Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter movies, claims to have been banned from a Harry Potter fan convention because of her OnlyFans account. Jessie Cave, known for playing Lavender Brown in Harry Potter movies.(Substack)

Cave became popular through her character of Ron’s love interest in Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince. She often posts about her long hair on OnlyFans, but said her content is sensual and not sexual.

Despite being banned, Cave is not bothered about it, saying that she will keep posting what she loves and is proud of, according to Screenshot Media.

Exclusion sparks questions about fairness

Writing on her Substack, Cave explained that she found out she was not booked for a recent fan convention due to her OnlyFans work. “I found out that I didn’t get booked for a Harry Potter convention recently, as I’m now doing OnlyFans,” she wrote.

Cave said she is not upset about missing the event, noting that it is now a different time for Harry Potter, with a new cast preparing for HBO’s upcoming series set to release in 2027. Also, she is happy to move on from fan conventions and make space for new stars.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cave highlighted that other Harry Potter stars have done “NSFW or nude scenes,” but are still invited to fan conventions. Daniel Radcliffe, for example, performed full-frontal nudity on stage in Equus.

Questioning her exclusion, Cave wrote: “I’m just playing with my hair!” She believes the stigma around OnlyFans content was the main reason she was banned.

OnlyFans: A path to empowerment for Jessie Cave

After her Harry Potter career, Cave said that acting opportunities started to dry up, which prompted her to launch her OnlyFans account. She described her goals as practical and personal: to pay bills, renovate her home, get out of debt, and also to empower herself and focus on self-love.

On her Substack, she wrote that the platform allows her to gain financial independence and prove herself to those who had misjudged her.

Cave’s comments come as other Harry Potter controversies rage on, including the backlash against the new HBO series casting. Despite feeling left out of some parts of the fandom, she is ready to move forward positively, focusing on her personal projects.

FAQs:

1. Why was Jessie Cave banned from a Harry Potter fan convention?

Jessie Cave claims she was banned because of her OnlyFans account.

2. What kind of content does Jessie Cave post on OnlyFans?

Jessie Cave’s posts on the platform are focused on long hair, creativity, and self-expression.

3. Has OnlyFans affected other Harry Potter actors’ involvement in fan events?

Cave claims her sole exclusion highlights the stigma around OnlyFans content despite it being non-sexual.