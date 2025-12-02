Hedge fund worker says New York women are ‘too political’ and ‘woke’ after dating struggles

A ‘finance bro’ struggling to date in New York City has placed the blame on the city’s women and their ‘wokeness’. The man’s story was shared by his friend, Rohit Mittal, on the social media platform X. NYC man blames dating struggles on women's 'wokeness'

Dating life (or lack thereof)

Rohit Mittal, the co-founder and former CEO of Stilt, said that his friend sounds great on paper, but has struggled on dating apps in New York City. “A friend in NYC who works at a hedge fund was venting about his dating life,” he wrote on X.

Mittal said that his friend came from “nothing” but worked very hard to land a prestigious finance job. It’s the kind of job that most people “would kill for”.

Today, the man makes great money, has a stable job, is ambitious, and generally has his life together. Despite all this, he has not been able to find women who want to date him.

What women want

According to Mittal, his friend is “struggling on the dating apps” because “the average profile he sees is optimized for a completely different value system.”

By this, he meant that most women in the Big Apple have a few conditions for any man they want to date. First and foremost, he should not be a Trump supporter (“No Trumpers”, as Mittal put it). Second, their potential dates should support the Free Palestine movement. And third, they should “make the world a better place (or something similar)”.

According to Mittal, the average woman on a dating app in NYC is “woke” and works in “marketing or social media or a social worker type job”. (Also read: Elon Musk vows to ‘destroy the woke mind virus’ that 'killed' his son)

Most of them have nothing on their profiles about wanting stability in life. “Nothing about building a life. Nothing about stability or ambition or partnership,” he said.

‘Finance bro’ as a slur

Mittal ranted on his friend’s behalf, saying women in New York focus more on politics than a date’s personal achievements. In fact, being a finance professional is almost seen as a drawback.

“‘Finance bro’ is almost a slur. Making money is something you apologize for. But women are also willing to throw away all principles if the guy is hot and they really want him,” he opined.

The Indian-American entrepreneur supported his friend by saying that he is not political but has worked hard to make a good life. However, in the NYC dating scene, “that’s almost a liability now.”

Mittal ended his post by criticizing women for their priorities. “Seems like women who value stability, who want to build a family, who respect hard work - they’re either not on the apps or they’ve moved to cities where that’s still considered attractive,” he said.

Internet weighs in

Rohit Mittal’s X post has gone viral with 1.5 million views in just one day. In the comments section, some X users offered a counterpoint to his arguments.

“Why should someone be interested in someone who doesn’t want to make the world a better place? A person who doesn’t want the world to be better should not be procreating,” wrote one person.

“Political values are one of the most important things to consider when it comes to dating someone long term. None of this is surprising. It is entirely logical,” said another.

“He works at a hedge fund and has no political opinions? What does he actually do at this hedge fund where he can just be completely out of the loop on current events?” one person questioned.

“This is a lot of words to say ‘women don't like him and he's decided to blame women for this’,” one X user opined.