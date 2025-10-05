Hundreds line up in NY to get ‘free caps, coffee’ from tech company. It’s not Apple or Google

Social media is flooded with numerous posts from people boasting about getting their “thinking caps” and free coffee at an event organised by a tech company in New York. It may make you wonder if big names like Apple, Meta or Google hosted the event. However, it was organised by AI company Anthropic for its product Claude. Social media is flooded with pictures of people wearing free caps from the tech company. (Instagram/@claudeai, Screengrab (X)Social media is flooded with pictures of people wearing free caps from the tech company. )

The visuals show an insane turnout, with people queuing up to get their coffee and caps. Earlier, the company announced the event on an Instagram page dedicated to Claude.

“Join us tomorrow, October 4, from 9am-12pm at Air Mail newsstand in West Village, NYC. Keep thinking. (Free coffee and thinking caps while supplies last.)”

How did people react?

While many showed off their caps, some were blown over by the company’s marketing tactics. One individual wrote, “There were literally 700+ people in line for the Claude pop-up this morning. It was an insane turnout. Well done by the Anthropic team.” Another added, “AI hype in real life.”

A third posted, “An aesthetically iconic campaign from @AnthropicAI that convinced me (and several others!) to line up in the West Village on a Saturday morning. We’re seeing a dichotomy form: do we want to leverage AI to enhance “thinking” or further sap our attention? The decision is ours.”

What is Claude AI?

According to the official website, it is an artificial intelligence assistant which is “trained by Anthropic using Constitutional AI to be safe, accurate, and secure.” The company explains that this AI tool can be used personally and professionally.

What can Claude do?

“Claude can process large amounts of information, brainstorm ideas, generate text and code, help you understand subjects, coach you through difficult situations, simplify your busywork so you can focus on what matters most, and so much more,” as per the official website.