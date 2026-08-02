Idaho Twin Falls shooting: Viral videos show man engaging shooter with pistol; internet hails 'Jordan Salinas' as ‘hero’

Viral videos showed a man engage the shooter at the In-N-Out in Twin Falls, Idaho, as the internet hailed the individual as a ‘hero’. The shooting has left multiple dead and many injured, and authorities have confirmed that the shooter is among those dead.

An emergency responder at the site of a fatal shooting incident in Twin Falls, Idaho, U.S., August 1, 2026, (ABC AFFILIATE KIVI/Handout via REUTERS)

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The identity of the shooter or his motives is not known yet. The shooter reportedly began firing with an AR-style rifle, when a man with a pistol engaged the shooter, as per witness Lane Koehn who spoke with The Guardian.

Videos of the man engaging the shooter have gone viral on social media.

Idaho Twin Falls: Videos of man engaging shooter go viral

“This man is a HERO!!! He opened fire on an active shooter at a IN-N-OUT. He saved countless lives,” one wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Another added “WOW! An absolute PATRIOT put his LIFE on the line and engaged the shooter at a Twin Falls, ID drive-thru. THIS is America. This man exited his car and returned fire to force an active shooter to retreat, undoubtably saving COUNTLESS lives. A TRUE HERO.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another added “WOW! An absolute PATRIOT put his LIFE on the line and engaged the shooter at a Twin Falls, ID drive-thru. THIS is America. This man exited his car and returned fire to force an active shooter to retreat, undoubtably saving COUNTLESS lives. A TRUE HERO.” {{/usCountry}}

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The videos showed a man with a handgun with a pretty long barrel take a shooting stance and open fire. While the individual has not been officially identified by authorities, the internet has claimed that the man is Jordan Salinas. HT.com could not independently verify this information.

Also Read | Twin Falls In-N-Out mass shooting: Shocking video shows Idaho gunman firing several shots into parked Tesla as 3 dead

Jordan Salinas: Internet claims he saved the day in Idaho

One person wrote “his name is Jordan Salinas. he is alive and unharmed from what's been reported.” A link to his alleged Facebook account was also shared.

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The account notes the person is from Twin Falls in Idaho and he appears to be a gun enthusiast. His latest post is on July 6, praising the right to carry arms while celebrating the 250th anniversary of American independence. People left comments on the post lauding the actions during the shooting.

One wrote “squaring up with a suppressed pistol against a rifle was so ridiculously awesome.” Another added “Nice work today dude.” Yet another said “Thank you for your bravery king !!”. However, Salinas has not been officially identified and has not replied to the comments on the post, acknowledging his actions.

Meanwhile, another added on X “Supposedly this is his name & he helped carry off wounded too”.

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Despite the lack of official confirmation, social media is abuzz with Salinas being credited as the hero who took on the Idaho mass shooter. A community titled ‘Jordan The Fearless Patriot’ has been started on X. At the time of writing, a Daily Mail reporter also commented on the community seeking information about Salinas.

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“I am a journalist with the Daily Mail - we’d love to share this story of Jordan Salinas’s heroics today. If anyone in this community could help us get hold of Jordan or those close to him, it would be appreciated!,” they wrote.