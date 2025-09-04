Indian billionaire slams Peter Navarro for 'Brahmins profiting’ remarks in witty tweet

White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro said “Brahmins” are profiteering at the expense of Indian people while discussing the 50% tariff on imports from India imposed by US President Donald Trump. His “Brahmins profiting” remarks on more than one occasion have sparked outrage, prompting Indian billionaire Harsh Goenka to share his reaction. In a witty tweet, the entrepreneur took a dig at Navarro. Peter Navarro’s “Brahmins profiting” remarks have sparked outrage among people. (REUTERS)

“Dear Peter Navarro, India’s boardrooms aren’t run by Brahmins. Tata? Not Brahmin. Reliance? Not Brahmin. Mahindra? Not Brahmin. Wipro? Not Brahmin. Birla? Not Brahmin,” Harsh Goenka wrote.

"But India’s soldiers, scientists, poets? Many were. From Param Vir Chakra heroes to Nobel minds like C.V. Raman, S. Chandrasekhar and Tagore. Unlike some others who are trying to lobby for the Nobel prize, our Brahmins got their prize only through merit,” he added, signing off his tweet with “An Indian (not a Brahmin).”

Lobbying for the Nobel Prize was a dig at Navarro’s earlier remark that Donald Trump deserves the prestigious award for his commitment to “restructuring” global trade rates.

“I’m thinking that since he’s basically taught the world trade economics, he might be up for the Nobel on economics because this is a fundamental restructuring of the international trade environment in a way where the biggest market in the world has said, you’re not going to cheat us anymore,” he said during an interview.

Take a look at the tweet:

What did social media say?

The post prompted people to share varied remarks, including their own reactions to Navarro’s remarks. One individual commented, “Absolutely Right, Sir. I believe every human being is equal, and we should respect that.”

Another posted, “That is a very gutsy and bold post. I wish other prominent business leaders could do that.” A third said, “Very true, sir, and that Nobel Prize jibe will hurt him greatly.” A fourth wrote, “Brutal has a new definition.”