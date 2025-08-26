Indian driver’s touching refusal of over 7,000 tip melts US vlogger’s heart: ‘Mereko nahi chahiye

An Indian driver received lots of praise on social media after a US vlogger shared a video of him refusing to take a huge tip of over ₹7,000. The man repeatedly said that it was too much and that he didn’t want it, leading to him calling his father to talk about the vlogger’s gesture. The Indian driver who refused to take a huge tip from a US content creator. (Instagram/@jaystreazy)

Vlogger jaystreazy, who livestreams his world tours and is currently in India, shared the video on Instagram. “Surprising My Driver with a HUGE Tip,” he wrote as he posted the video.

The driver is seen eating while conversing with the vlogger in the clip. When the US content creator asks him about his charges, he says he charges about ₹1,250 for a full-day trip.

The vlogger hands him ₹8,500, and the driver instantly refuses to accept it, saying, “Mereko nahi chahiye.” At one point, he even takes his due and tries to return the rest of the money. The vlogger then convinces him to take the amount by saying he should give it to his parents.

Take a look at the heartwarming exchange:

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “The guy has pride and a good heart. A rare sight these days. It's not that he doesn't need the money. But he doesn't feel like he earned it. And he can't feel good about himself if he took it.” Another added, “You know he deserves it when he rejects it.”

A third expressed, “Guys like him are not common in this world. You are also awesome, buddy.” A fourth wrote, “He is a good son.”