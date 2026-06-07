Indian man in New York explains why 1 crore package in US may not feel as lucrative as it sounds

An Indian man in New York City has sparked a discussion online after explaining why a ₹1 crore salary package in the United States may not translate into the kind of lifestyle many people in India imagine.

An Indian man broke down the cost of living in New York and compared it with earning ₹25 lakh in India. (Instagram/yash.pleasee)

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The man, identified as Yash Sharma, shared a video on Instagram in which he broke down the reality of earning a high salary in New York and compared it with the cost of living in the city.

Man explains the reality of taxes and rent in New York

In the video, Sharma said, "Bro, in America's New York City, some relative's child got a 1 crore rupees package. Now, what is the reality of this package? Come on, let's check it out. Over here you get hit with Federal tax, State tax, New York City tax, Social Security, and Medicare. Meaning, 35% to 40% of your 1 crore rupees package goes strictly toward taxes."

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He further explained that rent in New York can take away a major share of a person’s income. "Now bro, if you want to live in New York, you will also have to take a house on rent. And over here, in any decent area, the rent for a house can be around ₹2 to ₹3 Lakhs per month. So according to me, a person earning ₹25 to ₹30 lakhs in India is happier than a person with a ₹1 crore rupees package in New York," he added.

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Watch the clip here:

The clip was shared with a caption that read, "The dark side of a ₹1 crore package in New York (USA)."

Video sparks debate online

The video has received a few reactions, with many users sharing mixed views on the comparison between salaries in India and the United States. One user wrote, "This is exactly what people do not understand when they only convert dollars into rupees." Another said, "Cost of living matters more than salary numbers." A third commented, "Still, the quality of life in the US is better for many people."

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(Also read: Indian man in US plans to move back to Bengaluru, says city's 'issues are exactly why I want to return')

Another user wrote, "New York is one of the most expensive cities, so this is not true for all of America." Someone else said, "People in India only hear the package, not the expenses." Another added, " ₹25 lakh in India can offer a much more comfortable lifestyle depending on the city." One more user commented, "Taxes and rent are the real shock for anyone moving abroad."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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