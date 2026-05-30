Indian woman in US explains why power cuts are uncommon: ‘I have not seen one in seven years’

An Indian woman living in the US has shared her observation on how rare power cuts are in the country, comparing it with the frequent electricity outages many people experience in India during rain or storms.

An Indian woman compared power cuts in India and the US, saying she had not faced one in seven years. (Instagram/amrita_life_in_usa)

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Taking to Instagram, Amrita Singh shared a video explaining why power supply in many parts of the US remains largely uninterrupted. She said that in her seven years of living there, she has never experienced a power cut.

'Power cuts rarely happen'

In the video, Singh said, "In India, if it rains or if there is a storm, the power goes out. But in the US, nobody even remembers when the last power cut happened. I've been here for seven years, but to date, the power has never gone out. One big reason for this is underground wiring. In the US, you will rarely see so many wires hanging from poles. Because in most places, electricity and internet wires are inside an underground utility box. And in every area, there are small green boxes or metal cabinets installed. Inside them, there are connections and transformers."

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She further explained that underground wiring also helps keep roads cleaner and reduces the risk of damage during harsh weather. "Because of this, the roads look clean and there are very few chances of wire damage during storms. Yes, in some states, there might be an outage due to hurricanes, storms, or snow, but on normal days, the power never goes out," she added.

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The video was shared with a caption that read, "Power cuts are so rare here that if the electricity goes out even for five minutes, people call the power company."

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts to viral clip

The clip has garnered several reactions from social media users, with many sharing their own experiences of living abroad. One user wrote, "This is one of the biggest differences you notice after moving to the US." Another said, "In India, we are so used to power cuts that we do not even complain anymore."

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A third user commented, "Underground wiring really makes a huge difference in infrastructure and safety." Another wrote, "In some parts of the US, power cuts do happen during hurricanes, but regular outages are very rare." One user said, "This is the kind of basic infrastructure every country should aim for." Another added, "Five minutes without electricity and people start calling the company, that itself shows how reliable the system is." A user also remarked, "Clean roads, fewer wires and stable electricity, these are things people only understand after living abroad."

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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