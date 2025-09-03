Indian-origin CEO weds MIT-love in ‘2,700-year-old’ Spanish town, dreamy wedding pics win internet

A series of wedding pictures shared on social media by a New York-based Indian-origin founder is winning hearts on the internet. The entrepreneur shared that he married the love of his life, whom he has known for the past eight years, in a beautiful Spanish town. Indian-origin founder Ayush Sharma with his wife Gabriella, whom he met eight years ago at MIT. (X/@ayushswrites)

“Married the love of my life in a 500-year-old cathedral in a 2,700-year-old town in Spain this weekend,” wrote Ayush Sharma. The picture he shared shows the newlyweds looking at each other while leaning against a wall. The other photos give a glimpse of their wedding venue and celebration.

“Response to this has been overwhelmingly positive. Despite the ongoing race wars, good day to remember that love is real and when you meet the right person nothing else matters," the CEO added in the X thread.

When did he meet his wife?

“Gabriella and I met 8 years ago at MIT, and have been together ever since. We recently formalized what we’ve always known - that we’re going to spend our lifetime together,” the founder wrote, adding, “When we met, I was 20 and she was 18. We were nothing but two broke students back in Cambridge. Since then, we’ve grown together, fought many fights, and yet have always loved each other to no end.”

Why the Spanish town?

Sharma shared that they married in a Hindu ceremony the night before exchanging vows at the cathedral. He added, “I of course didn’t have to convert to Catholicism or anything. It was actually my decision that we get married in Spain, because I really adore European/gothic cathedral architecture.” The couple got married in Segovia.

About Segovia:

Declared as a world heritage site, Segovia is known for its “iconic Roman Aqueduct, the majestic Fortress Alcázar and its charming Gothic cathedral,” according to the city’s official website.

Take a look at the entire post:

What did social media say?

Besides wishing the couple a happy married life, people also posted varied reactions. An individual commented, “Winning at life.” Another added, “OH MY GOD, the photos are so beautiful. Congratulations to the two of you! Marriage is worth it!”

A third said, " It was so fun celebrating you two. Congrats, man!!!” A fourth wrote, “Many congratulations, man! You both look beautiful.”

Who is Ayush Sharma?

According to his LinkedIn profile, he completed his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He began his career as a machine learning intern at Yelp and worked across various roles over the years. He founded his own startup, Wrap, in 2023. His X bio reveals he is also the CEO of the company.