Indian-origin tech billionaire Aravind Srinivas welcomes GOAT Cristiano Ronaldo as investor in ‘elite collab’

The world of football and artificial intelligence merged in an unexpected collaboration as legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo joined Indian-origin Aravind Srinivas’ Perplexity as an investor. Aravind Srinivas with Cristiano Ronaldo. (Instagram/@aravindsrinivas)

“It’s an honor to be able to partner with Cristiano Ronaldo and welcome him as an investor to @perplexity. There’s a reason he’s the (GOAT): he’s relentless and researches all the time on the latest techniques to recover and push the boundaries. We will work together to make Perplexity the best AI for asking questions!” Srinivas wrote.

How did social media react?

This unexpected collaboration surprised social media users. An individual wrote, “Elite collab. Love to see this happen.” Another added, “Unexpected collab. Awesome.” A third posted, “Congratulations. You're the greatest Indian Entrepreneur post-2000s hands down! Hope Perplexity is soon mainstream, beating Chrome and Bing.” A fourth expressed, “Indian founders now collaborating with the world's top gems.”

In a statement to HT.com, Perplexity announced that users of its AI can visit the “Ronaldo hub” to view unseen pictures of the footballer’s personal archive. “Ronaldo fans can dive deeper into his statistics and ask their own questions, bringing them closer than ever before to the legendary footballer.”

The statement further stated, “Perplexity and Ronaldo share a belief that greatness is driven by relentless curiosity. The new CR7 experience is the beginning of a multi-year partnership between Ronaldo and Perplexity, showcasing the many ways that Ronaldo, his fans, and Perplexity users everywhere can ask more questions to become their best.”

"Every milestone in my career has come from the same drive: pushing myself to be better than I was yesterday, and break my own records”, said Cristiano Ronaldo, according to the statement. “Perplexity understands that excellence starts with the will to know more and to ask the right questions. That’s why I’m proud to partner with them in a mission to inspire the world to ask unlimited questions.”

Aravind Srinivas on the collab:

“Cristiano Ronaldo’s passion and drive have inspired me for decades,” said Srinivas, Co-founder, President, and CEO at Perplexity. “He embodies how curiosity unlocks greatness, and we’ll keep building new experiences for his fans.”