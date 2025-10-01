‘Chennai boy’ becomes India’s youngest billionaire. Know Aravind Srinivas' net worth, career and more

Aravind Srinivas, the 31-year-old “Chennai boy” who is the co-founder and CEO of Perplexity AI, has made history by becoming India’s youngest billionaire, debuting on the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 with a net worth of ₹21,190 crore. Aravind Srinivas is the CEO and co-founder of Perplexity.

Born and raised in Chennai, Srinivas’ rise reflects India’s growing influence in the global deep-tech landscape. His company, Perplexity AI, a conversational search engine positioned as a challenger to Google Gemini and OpenAI’s ChatGPT, has experienced rapid growth in recent years.

“The M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 chronicles India’s shift from a services-centric past to a deep-tech, product-led powerhouse. The debut of Aravind Srinivas, 31, founder of Perplexity, as the youngest billionaire, underscores this transformation — his wealth stems from building a foundational AI model competing globally,” the Hurun report noted.

Srinivas’ entry into the billionaire ranks puts him alongside other young Indian entrepreneurs redefining business. Zepto founders Kaivalya Vohra (22; ₹4,480 crore) and Aadit Palicha (23; ₹5,380 crore), Ritesh Agarwal of Prism (OYO) (31; ₹14,400 crore), Rohan Gupta of SG Finserve (26; ₹1,140 crore), Shashvat Nakrani of BharatPe (27; ₹1,340 crore), and Trishneet Arora of TAC Security (30; ₹1,820 crore) also feature on this year’s list.

Who is Aravind Srinivas?

Aravind Srinivas is an Indian-origin engineer and entrepreneur who is the CEO and co-founder of Perplexity, an artificial intelligence-powered search engine, which he describes as “the fastest way to get answers to any questions”.

The 31-year-old studied at IIT Madras, where he earned dual degrees in Electrical Engineering, and later completed his PhD in Computer Science at the University of California, Berkeley. Before starting his own company, he worked at some of the world’s top AI labs, including OpenAI, Google, and DeepMind, which gave him the experience to build his own venture.

In 2022, Srinivas cofounded Perplexity AI with Denis Yarats, Johnny Ho, and Andy Konwinski. The company has received backing from big names like Jeff Bezos and has even attracted buyout interest from Apple and Meta. But Srinivas wants to keep it independent and plans an IPO after 2028, he shared on X earlier this year.

Srinivas’ success has now made him India’s youngest billionaire, with a wealth of ₹21,190 crore, according to the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025.