Indian-origin teen who rejected ₹2.8 crore offer to drop out of high school now runs his own AI startup
16-year-old Rudrojas Kunvar turned down a $300,000 offer to drop out of school. He is now building his own AI startup that's helping farmers globally.
An Indian-origin teenager in the US turned down a $300,000 (around ₹2.8 crore) offer to drop out of high school and instead continue building his AI startup aimed at helping farmers.
According to a report by Business Insider, 16-year-old Rudrojas Kunvar, based in Germantown, Maryland, received the lucrative offer from a venture capitalist last year. “It was definitely a rough couple of weeks of contemplating. That’s a lot of money,” Kunvar said, recalling the decision.
Kunvar is the founder of Evion, a free AI-powered crop analysis tool that uses images captured by basic camera drones. The system analyses the images to generate a crop health map, helping farmers identify which areas need water or fertiliser.
"Farmers can use that to predict the future of their crops," Kunvar said. "You can see what areas need more water or fertilizer, rather than just spraying everywhere,” he explained.
The 16-year-old said that the tool is designed to be a low-cost alternative to expensive agricultural drone services. Instead of relying on specialised equipment, farmers can use affordable drones, upload images and access insights via a dashboard. "It's meant to be a more affordable plan for these low to mid-scale farms," he said.
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How did he come up with Evion?
Kunvar shared that the idea for Evion took shape during his sophomore year at Poolesville High School, when he attended a community festival in Montgomery County - an area with a large agricultural reserve.
"I asked a farmer about how they're able to tell when a disease is coming or what slight discoloration means. Essentially, he said he's guessing. I spoke to a few other farmers, and I realized there was a common thread among all of their responses,” Kunwar said, adding that similar responses from other farmers revealed a gap that technology could fill.
Initially, he explored building autonomous drones, but later shifted focus to making AI work with simpler cameras, inspired by how companies like Tesla rely on camera-based systems instead of expensive sensors.
Then, after setting up the logistics and AI model, he sought clients by sending cold emails and LinkedIn messages. He eventually partnered with agriculture-oriented nonprofits and organisations to reach farmers.
(Also Read: This $29-billion US startup with Indian-origin co-founder has 'no shoes in office' policy)
Why did he reject the $300,000 offer?
It was during a meeting with a venture capitalist that Kunvar was offered $300,000 to drop out of high school and run his AI startup full-time. However, the 16-year-old said that he chose to stay in school and grow the startup on his own terms. He said he did not want the product to become profit-driven at the cost of accessibility.
Evion has since expanded its reach, with the technology now being used by farmers in North America, Southeast Asia and India. Kunvar has also partnered with Jacob Lee to scale the platform and conducted pilot runs last year.
Reflecting on his journey, Kunvar said entrepreneurship comes with uncertainty, but also moments of breakthrough.
"There's so much ambiguity in entrepreneurship, especially in startups, but I've learned there's beauty in ambiguity," Kunvar said. "There's been times where nothing's working out, and then you have the tiniest win, and it's like, 'wow, maybe I can do this,'” he added.
Going forward, the 16-year-old said that he plans to continue building Evion while exploring opportunities in AI infrastructure and other emerging fields.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More