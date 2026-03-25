Indian-origin teen who rejected ₹2.8 crore offer to drop out of high school now runs his own AI startup

An Indian-origin teenager in the US turned down a $300,000 (around ₹2.8 crore) offer to drop out of high school and instead continue building his AI startup aimed at helping farmers. Kunvar is the founder of Evion, a free AI-powered crop analysis tool that uses images captured by basic camera drones. (LinkedIn/Rudrojas Kunvar)

According to a report by Business Insider, 16-year-old Rudrojas Kunvar, based in Germantown, Maryland, received the lucrative offer from a venture capitalist last year. “It was definitely a rough couple of weeks of contemplating. That’s a lot of money,” Kunvar said, recalling the decision.

Kunvar is the founder of Evion, a free AI-powered crop analysis tool that uses images captured by basic camera drones. The system analyses the images to generate a crop health map, helping farmers identify which areas need water or fertiliser.

"Farmers can use that to predict the future of their crops," Kunvar said. "You can see what areas need more water or fertilizer, rather than just spraying everywhere,” he explained.

The 16-year-old said that the tool is designed to be a low-cost alternative to expensive agricultural drone services. Instead of relying on specialised equipment, farmers can use affordable drones, upload images and access insights via a dashboard. "It's meant to be a more affordable plan for these low to mid-scale farms," he said.

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How did he come up with Evion? Kunvar shared that the idea for Evion took shape during his sophomore year at Poolesville High School, when he attended a community festival in Montgomery County - an area with a large agricultural reserve.

"I asked a farmer about how they're able to tell when a disease is coming or what slight discoloration means. Essentially, he said he's guessing. I spoke to a few other farmers, and I realized there was a common thread among all of their responses,” Kunwar said, adding that similar responses from other farmers revealed a gap that technology could fill.

Initially, he explored building autonomous drones, but later shifted focus to making AI work with simpler cameras, inspired by how companies like Tesla rely on camera-based systems instead of expensive sensors.

Then, after setting up the logistics and AI model, he sought clients by sending cold emails and LinkedIn messages. He eventually partnered with agriculture-oriented nonprofits and organisations to reach farmers.

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Why did he reject the $300,000 offer? It was during a meeting with a venture capitalist that Kunvar was offered $300,000 to drop out of high school and run his AI startup full-time. However, the 16-year-old said that he chose to stay in school and grow the startup on his own terms. He said he did not want the product to become profit-driven at the cost of accessibility.

Evion has since expanded its reach, with the technology now being used by farmers in North America, Southeast Asia and India. Kunvar has also partnered with Jacob Lee to scale the platform and conducted pilot runs last year.

Reflecting on his journey, Kunvar said entrepreneurship comes with uncertainty, but also moments of breakthrough.

"There's so much ambiguity in entrepreneurship, especially in startups, but I've learned there's beauty in ambiguity," Kunvar said. "There's been times where nothing's working out, and then you have the tiniest win, and it's like, 'wow, maybe I can do this,'” he added.

Going forward, the 16-year-old said that he plans to continue building Evion while exploring opportunities in AI infrastructure and other emerging fields.