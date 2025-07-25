Indians in US called out for ‘mocking their own, twisted sense of enlightenment’

A Redditor lashed out at Indians living in the USA, accusing them of interrogating fellow desis for gossip, and of tearing each other down for clout. The share has struck a chord with many, prompting a heated discussion about the Indian diaspora in America. A post by a Redditor about Indians in the USA has struck a nerve. (Representational image). (Unsplash/Nirmal Rajendharkumar)

Titled “Indians in the USA — harsh truth,” the post claims that many Indians in the US have a “twisted sense of entitlement.”

“Privacy? Forget it. When Indians meet other Indians, they turn into interrogators — digging into your personal life, family, job, income, relationships, even your grades. But it’s not curiosity — it’s data collection for self-gain, gossip, or sabotage,” the post continues.

The Redditor further alleges that when in a mixed group, some “Indian men suddenly develop a superiority complex.” The individual accused the desis of bringing down their own to impress non-Indians.

What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “Shouldn't we treat everyone equally in the workplace, regardless of background? While I understand why some Indians might feel a sense of solidarity with each other, especially when working abroad, isn't it also important to integrate and connect with everyone around us, not just those from our own community?”

Another expressed, “Embrace liberty and individuals as individuals. Stop with group identity, I guess.”

A third added, “I agree with this. Being here for a very long time, I have seen this repeatedly. Once, I was in a relationship with an American woman who was much older than me. The amount of stares and judgment I got from Indian men was annoying. I expected this from foreigners, but it came from our own. Some even went to pass on various kinds of comments and to tell how lucky I was to get a white woman who has 'experience' and I should marry her immediately to secure a green card.”