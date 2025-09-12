Indians in US rally to raise money for Chandra Nagamallaiah’s family, fundraiser surpasses $50,000 goal in hours

An Indian national, Chandra Nagamallaiah, was tragically killed at his workplace in Dallas, Texas, in front of his wife and son. A video of the horror incident shows a man attacking him with a machete, beheading him, kicking his head and throwing it in a bin. Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, a Cuban national, was arrested as a suspect. Following this, a GoFundMe page was set up by an Indian-origin in the US to raise money for the Nagamallaiah family. Chandra Nagamallaiah was beheaded over an argument with a co-worker. (File Photo)

“I am more than happy to help promote or create a fundraiser for the family of Chandra Nagamalliah. If anyone has contact information, please DM me. Let’s all come together to support his family during this unimaginably painful time,” a techie known as Sidharth on X tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, he added, “I request everyone to please do whatever you can to support Chandra’s family,” and concluded the post with a GoFundMe link.

About the fundraiser page:

“Yesterday, our dear friend Chandra Mouli ‘Bob’ Nagamallaiah tragically lost his life in a horrific act of violence at Downtown Suites in Dallas. Known as Bob to his friends and family, he was a loving husband, devoted father, and kind soul who touched the lives of everyone who knew him,” read a part of a note shared on the fundraiser website.

It added, “He leaves behind his wife, Nisha, and his 18-year-old son, Gaurav, who just graduated high school and is preparing to begin college this fall. Gaurav dreams of studying Hospitality Management, inspired by his father’s hard work and generosity.”

A GoFundMe page was created for Chandra Nagamallaiah's family. (GoFundMe)

The goal was to raise $50,000, and at the time of writing this report, the fund showed $54,534, reached with 739 donations. One of them donated $1,100 to the fund.

The fund is created by Tanmay Patel, who wrote, “I felt compelled to set up this GoFundMe to help ease their financial burden during this heartbreaking time and to ensure Gaurav has the support he needs as he begins his college journey. All funds raised will go directly to Nisha and Gaurav to cover funeral expenses, immediate living costs, and Gaurav’s education.”