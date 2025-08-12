Insane dashcam footage shows lightning striking pole, turning it into fireball in South Carolina

A video of a dramatic lightning strike, which was captured on the dashcam of a police car, has shocked and intrigued the internet. The incident knocked down power lines and caused outages in the Mount Pleasant area in South Carolina. The Mount Pleasant Police Department posted the incredible video. The image shows lightning striking a utility pole in South Carolina. (X/@MountPleasantPD)

“A bit too much excitement for a Monday! The lightning strike caused our power outages and traffic delays. Fortunately, no one was injured, and @dominionenergy responded quickly, restoring power and removing the downed wires,” the police department wrote while sharing the video on its social media platforms.

What does the video show?

Though short, the video will leave a lasting impression. It shows cars cruising through a road amid intense rainfall. Suddenly, the cloudy sky turns bright as lightning strikes, instantly turning a utility pole into a fireball. After that, for a brief moment, the sky turns dark as night, and then as it clears, smoke starts emerging from the area.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident.

In an update on X, the department added, “This was caught on an officer’s dash cam around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy 17 & Shelmore Blvd, bringing down wires across the roadway and causing widespread power outages. More than a dozen Officers and CSOs managed traffic at seven intersections for roughly three hours.”

How did social media react?

“Thank you for making us aware just how dangerous this storm was. Stay safe out there,” an individual commented. Another joined, “Oh my gosh, that is absolutely insane!”

A third expressed, “These are the days of our lives! I’m glad no one got harmed!” A fourth joked, “What movie is this?” A fifth wrote, “Shocking, positively shocking.”