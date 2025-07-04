NASA astronaut captures rare ‘Sprite’ lightning phenomenon over US and Mexico

A rare atmospheric phenomenon known as a ‘sprite’ was recently captured from space by NASA astronaut Nichole Ayers while orbiting above Mexico and the United States. Sprites are a type of Transient Luminous Event (TLE), brief bursts of light that occur high above thunderstorms.(X/@Astro_Ayers)

Sharing the image on social media, Ayers expressed her amazement, saying, “Just. Wow. As we went over Mexico and the US this morning, I caught this sprite.”

Sprites are a type of Transient Luminous Event (TLE), brief bursts of light that occur high above thunderstorms. These striking displays are triggered by intense electrical activity in the storm clouds below and can only be seen from above or in rare atmospheric conditions.

Explaining the scientific significance, Ayers added, “We have a great view above the clouds, so scientists can use these types of pictures to better understand the formation, characteristics, and relationship of TLEs to thunderstorms.”

Take a look at the post:

The phenomenon has fascinated scientists for decades due to its fleeting nature and role in atmospheric electricity. Many took to the comments section to react. A user wrote, “funny how we separate everything with boarders when up there it’s all one place”

Another added, “Sprites are one of my favorite examples on how long experts refuse to accept testimonies and evidence to acknowledge a new fact. Pilots had been reporting sprites for decades but only until they were accidentally photographed in 1989 they were accepted as a real phenomenon.”

