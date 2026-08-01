Is IShowSpeed OK? Fans worried after streamer crashes during scary 60 million-subscriber celebration stunt

Popular streamer IShowSpeed scared fans after a stunt celebrating his 60 million YouTube subscribers went wrong.

IShowSpeed fell to the ground during a balloon stunt while celebrating 60 million subscribers. (Getty Images via AFP)

On Friday, IShowSpeed attempted to fly with balloons to celebrate reaching 60 million subscribers. The streamer strapped dozens of balloons to himself in an attempt to lift off into the sky, with a professional stunt team and a medic on site to help carry out the stunt safely, he said in the live stream.

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“I appreciate you all so much bro,” he said before flying. He also said that he wants to hit 60 million in the air.

And when he finally hit the 60 million subscribers, the streamer was emotional and in tears.

However, the celebration took a scary turn as Speed fell straight to the ground while being lifted by the giant balloons.

How are fans reacting

The fall immediately sparked reactions on social media and fans expressed concern.

One wrote, "Hope he's okay"

Another wrote, “Are you serious right now bro.”

Third wrote, “Congratulation on reaching 60M subscriber, but not for your fall.”

“BTW this man will die in jokes,” wrote another.

“pain for gain,” joked another.

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Following the fall, IShowSpeed reassured everyone on his Instagram Story that he's okay after the accident, while showing his bleeding thumb and forehead. He said in his story, “I am okay, alright. I am okay. It was crazy, thank you all so much for 60 million bro, love ya'll.”

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IShowSpeed net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, IShowSpeed is an American YouTuber, livestreamer, rapper and internet personality who has a net worth of $35 million, with his income coming from YouTube advertising, livestream donations, sponsorships, merchandise, music royalties, licensing agreements, and platform partnerships. He first became famous for streaming video games such as "NBA 2K," "Fortnite," and "FIFA," with his loud reactions, unpredictable outbursts, and physical comedy producing an endless supply of viral clips, before he transformed himself from a gaming personality into a global entertainment brand built around soccer, music, travel, sports, and live events.

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Who is IShowSpeed?

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IShowSpeed whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr and is a 21-year-old streamer has recently achieved 60 million subscribers on YouTube channels. He also won Streamer of the Year honors in 2024. Speed started out streaming from his bedroom in Cincinnati, Ohio, playing games like FIFA, NBA 2K and Fortnite for just a handful of viewers, before growing into one of the biggest names in livestreaming.

In 2023, Speed took his content international, starting with a tour across Europe. He followed it up with a Southeast Asia tour in 2024, during which he made history in Indonesia by becoming the first streamer to hit over one million concurrent viewers on a solo livestream.

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Beyond streaming, Speed is known for his bold, athletic stunts. He has jumped over a Lamborghini traveling at 45 mph, raced Olympic champion Noah Lyles and even taken an RKO from WWE legend Randy Orton, which went on to become one of the most-viewed Instagram Reels in the platform's history, per Forbes.