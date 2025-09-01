Is Malachi Toney related to Kadarius Toney? All on the Miami freshman's family

Malachi Toney, the Miami Hurricanes' freshman wide receiver, caught the eyes of the fans instantly after his debut against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sunday. He seemed an able support for Miami QB Carson Beck after catching a TD pass - the first in his career off Beck. Malachi Toney of the Miami Hurricanes.(Malachi Toney on Instagram)

Amid that, interest in the 17-year-old surged, especially on whether he is related to Kadarius Toney, the former NFL wide receiver who played for the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, and the New York Giants. However, there is no known relationship between Kadarius Toney and the Miami freshman, Malachi Toney.

Here's the video of Malachi Toney's TD catch against Norte Dame:

Malachi Toney's Family: Here's What We Know

According to a report by Saturday Down South, Malachi Toney is the son of former NFL wide receiver, Antonio Brown, who played for the Buffalo Bills in 2003 and the Washington Redskins in the 2024-05 season.

Kadarius Toney, on the other hand, the youngest of seven. His father, Dana, is a Navy veteran and postal worker, while his mother, Angela, worked at Huntington Ingalls.

Back in November 2024, while still at American Heritage School in Miami, Malachi Toney won the Nat Moore Trophy for being the best wide receiver in high school football. In an interview with CBS Evening News, the 4-star prospect had spoken about the support of his family, especially his mother and Aunt Reba, behind his success.

"Growing up I didn't have the most money but my mom still grind and put shoes and clothes on our back and feet so for her I'll be forever grateful and thankful," he said.

He had revealed that his aunt, Reba, died from cancer in August 2024. He said that he wants to fulfil his NFL dream for her.

"So for her I gotta fulfill my destiny,"he said. "There is no other plan, no other option."