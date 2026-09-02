Is Punch the Monkey dead? Fact-checking viral claims as zoo viewing area closes temporarily

Claims that viral Japanese macaque Punch the Monkey has died are circulating on social media again, but there is no evidence that the animal has died.

Claims that viral Japanese macaque Punch the Monkey has died are circulating on social media. (REUTERS)

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The latest confusion appears to have coincided with the temporary closure of the monkey mountain viewing area at the zoo. Ichikawa City officially announced that the area would be closed to visitors from September 1 to September 18, as scheduled construction work is carried out.

The closure does not mean the zoo itself has shut down, and there is no indication in the official notice that Punch is ill or has died.

Why is Punch not being seen at the zoo?

According to Ichikawa City's official notice, the monkey mountain area is being closed while improvement work is carried out. The project includes the installation of sunshades and other work aimed at improving conditions for the Japanese macaques.

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{{^usCountry}} The city said the viewing restriction is scheduled to run from September 1 through September 18, although the period could change depending on the progress of the work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The city said the viewing restriction is scheduled to run from September 1 through September 18, although the period could change depending on the progress of the work. {{/usCountry}}

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The work follows efforts by Ichikawa City to improve the environment for the monkeys, including Punch, who became an international sensation after videos showed him carrying a stuffed orangutan toy.

Is Punch the Monkey dead?

No. There is no credible evidence that Punch has died. The latest material linked to the zoo shows Punch alive and continuing to live at Ichikawa City Zoo.

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The zoo has also been carrying out work at the monkey enclosure, with viewing temporarily restricted in September while new sunshades and other improvements are installed.

The work is intended to improve the enclosure while taking the welfare of the macaques into account.

What is the latest update on Punch's health?

There is no current report from Ichikawa City Zoo indicating that Punch is seriously ill or has died.

The latest publicly available updates instead show Punch continuing to live with the troop. A video recorded showed him active inside the enclosure, including playing in water and moving around normally.

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Fact-check: Punch the Monkey is not dead. The most recent available evidence shows him alive at Ichikawa City Zoo, where he continues to be monitored as he lives with the macaque troop.

Recent posts show Punch was seen at the zoo before closure

Recent posts on X provide a fresh glimpse of Punch shortly before the monkey viewing area at Ichikawa City Zoo was temporarily closed.

“Yesterday, just before the zoo closed and Monkey Mountain’s curtain came down for almost three weeks… around 4:30 PM, Punch climbed up and sat in that one spot where he could be seen so clearly from the back row. Everyone was recording him,” one post said.

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"Punch final Goodbye. Punch climbed up to his favorite spot and gave everyone one last look. Maybe he didn’t know he wouldn’t be seen for a few weeks, but the moment felt so emotional.

Monkey Mountain’s curtain is coming down for almost three weeks, so we’ll have to wait a little before seeing our little Punchi again.

Goodbye for now, Punch… stay safe and happy. We’ll be waiting for you!" another X post stated.