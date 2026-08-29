Techie making ₹83 lakh in Canada wants to move back to India; lists two key reasons behind decision

“I enjoy being close to family and friends when I'm there. Canada has been great professionally, but the long winters and occasional loneliness do get to me sometimes,” he wrote in a post on Reddit. However, HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of this post.

The software developer, who moved to Canada in 2022 for a master's degree, said he now has permanent residency and expects to become eligible for Canadian citizenship next year. Despite having built a financially comfortable life overseas, he said questions about marriage, family and his long-term future are making him reconsider where he wants to settle.

A 29-year-old Indian tech professional earning CA $120,000, roughly ₹83 lakh, in Canada has sparked a discussion among Indians abroad after asking whether he should return to India or continue building his life in Canada.

If he returns to India, he believes his experience could help him secure a ₹25-30 lakh-per-year role in Pune or Mumbai.

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‘Canada has been great professionally’ The dilemma, however, is not simply about salary. The developer said he likes Canada's work culture, quality of life and career opportunities, but finds the country's long winters difficult and sometimes feels lonely.

He also visits India every year, which has kept the question of returning alive. While those trips remind him of the appeal of being around family and friends, they have not provided a clear answer about where he should eventually settle.

The post drew a range of responses from other Indians living overseas.

One Reddit user said they had also considered returning to India but changed their mind after building genuine friendships in Canada. Another said they had planned to move back after saving money abroad but decided against it after returning to India following seven years away.

Others argued that the techie should wait until he obtains Canadian citizenship before making a final decision.

One commenter, who said they were planning a similar path, advised getting Canadian citizenship first and then considering a move back to India. The reasoning was that international experience and a few more years of seniority could make the transition easier.

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‘Get citizenship, then decide’ The discussion also expanded beyond Canada and India, with some users suggesting the United States as a possible middle ground for professionals seeking higher salaries.

Some commenters argued that Canadian citizenship could provide another option, particularly for certain professionals eligible for the USMCA's TN visa. Others pushed back, pointing out that TN status is available only for specific professions and that Canadian citizenship does not automatically provide a route to permanent residence in the US.

The debate reflects a broader dilemma faced by Indians who have established careers abroad but are increasingly thinking about where they want to spend the next stage of their lives.