Indian students planning to study in Canada face higher proof-of-funds requirement from September 1: What to know

Indian students planning to study in Canada will need to show more money for living expenses from September 1, 2026, under an updated financial requirement for study permit applications. Indian students heading to Canada need more funds for study permits from September 1. (Unsplash)

The change applies to applications submitted on or after September 1, 2026, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

For a single student applying to study in any Canadian province or territory except Quebec, the required amount for living expenses will rise to C$23,448 a year, up from C$22,895 for applications submitted between January 1, 2025, and August 31, 2026.

The new figure does not include tuition fees or transportation costs. Students must demonstrate that they can cover those expenses separately.

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How much will Indian students need? For study permit applications submitted on or after September 1, 2026, IRCC has increased the amount students must show for living expenses in all provinces and territories except Quebec:

1 family member: C$23,448 2 family members: C$29,192 3 family members: C$35,888 4 family members: C$43,572 5 family members: C$49,419 6 family members: C$55,736 7 family members: C$62,054 Each additional family member: C$6,318 These amounts cover living expenses only. Students must separately demonstrate funds for tuition and transportation.

What documents can students use? IRCC says applicants can demonstrate their financial capacity through documents such as bank statements, Canadian bank accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, education loans, scholarships, employment income and proof of financial support from another person or institution.

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For bank statements, IRCC says applicants should provide statements for the past six months, including the month the application is submitted or the month immediately before it. The documents should also establish the source of the money.

Students relying on parents or another financial supporter can provide evidence of the relationship, the support being provided and the person's financial circumstances.

The requirement applies before students arrive The updated threshold is part of Canada's broader requirement that international students demonstrate they have enough money to support themselves without working in Canada.

IRCC says students must show sufficient resources for their first year and, if their program lasts longer than a year, explain how they intend to finance the remaining period.

What Indian students should do For Indian students preparing a Canada study permit application, the September 1 change means financial planning will need closer attention.

Applicants should check the applicable threshold based on the number of family members accompanying them and ensure their documents clearly demonstrate access to the required funds.

A shortfall in the financial evidence could complicate an application, particularly if the documents do not demonstrate that the student can cover tuition, living costs and transportation.