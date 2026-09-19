Eight CGU Odisha Talents to Represent India at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026

As the global skills community prepares to assemble in Shanghai in September 2026, eight talented participants from C.V. Raman Global University (CGU), Odisha, is set to represent India at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, the 48th edition of the prestigious international skills competition. C.V. Raman Global University will send eight students to the prestigious WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, showcasing skills in seven areas. (CGU Odisha)

Often described as the “Olympics of Skills,” the WorldSkills Competition is the world’s largest international gathering of skills talent. It provides a global platform for young professionals to demonstrate excellence in technical and vocational disciplines. The Shanghai edition, scheduled from 22 to 27 September 2026, is expected to bring together around 1,400 competitors from 73 countries and regions, competing across 64 skills at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai.

The participation of eight CGU students in the Indian contingent is a significant achievement and highlights the growing pool of talent emerging from Odisha. The CGU contingent will compete across seven skill areas: Graphic Design Technology, Patisserie & Confectionery, Restaurant Service, Refrigeration & Air Conditioning, Autonomous Mobile Robotics, Industrial Control and Water Technology.

This achievement builds on CGU’s strong record in skills competitions at both the national and international levels. CGU’s global journey began with a landmark achievement at WorldSkills Kazan 2019, when its engineering graduate S. Aswatha Narayana won India’s first ever Gold Medal at the WorldSkills International Competition in Water Technology. He also received the “Best of Nation” award for securing the highest score among all Indian participants.