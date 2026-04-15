JD Vance tells Indian-origin student about 'obligations' when asked about green cards

US Vice President JD Vance answered a question about the country’s immigration system by referring to his wife’s Indian roots, even as he emphasised that American citizens must put America first. Vice President JD Vance speaks at a Turning Point USA tour stop at the University of Georgia in Athens, Ga., Tuesday, April 14, 2026. AP/PTI(AP04_15_2026_000003B) (AP)

Vance was speaking at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Georgia on April 14 when he took questions from the audience. An Indian-origin student asked the US Vice President what the Trump administration is doing for people who have been waiting decades for their Green Card.

Indian-origin student on US immigration “I’m the daughter of a legal immigrant. So, my mom and my dad, we've been here for over 10 years. I was born here,” the 20-year-old student told Vance.

“For people who have been in the US on H-1B visas, it’s been really hard getting a green card due to quotas and everything. My family is from India, and the quotas are so bad” she said.

The Indian-origin student asked Vance how the Trump administration was planning to fix the immigration system for legal immigrants, noting that people have to wait years for their green card.

JD Vance on immigrants In response, JD Vance said that the US needs to take a harder look at fraud in the H-1B visa system and tighten enforcement, while also acknowledging that many immigrants have contributed positively to the country.

(Also read: Vance backs H-1B visa curbs, slams firms for bypassing American labour for ‘cheaper third world options’)

The American vice president, who is married to Usha Vance, the daughter of Indian immigrants to the US, said that many people have taken advantage of the H-1B system to enter the US.

“You heard me talk about H-1B fraud, because I think there is a lot of fraud in the H-1B system,” he said. “And I think you can believe on the one hand that there's a lot of fraud in the H-1B system, while also believing that there are people who have come to the United States in the past who have enriched this country.”