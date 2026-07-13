Jimmy Kimmel trolls Senator Mitch McConnell recovery picture in new post; 'for those who've been asking...'

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel trolled Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell as his office released a new photo amid a prolonged absence that has raised questions about the 84-year-old's health.

Jimmy Kimmel took a jibe at Senator Mitch McConnell's recovery photo. (AP)

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McConnell had been admitted to the hospital on June 14 and his office had not provided further details, saying that the Senator was under 'excellent care'. However, addressing the speculations around his absence, McConnell issued a statement on Sunday.

He said “Surviving childhood polio meant spending my entire life with mobility challenges. They haven't exactly gotten easier to manage with age. And last month, I took a fall which landed me in the hospital.” McConnell added “I didn't have a heart attack or a stroke. I don't have any tumors or hemorrhages. But I was briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital.” Further, he noted, “On the advice of my doctors, I won't be able to return to the Senate floor to vote quite yet.”

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The accompanying photo quickly went viral on social media.

Now Kimmel, appears to have taken a jibe at the picture, recreating his own version of it.

Jimmy Kimmel trolls Mitch McConnell photo

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Kimmel appeared to share a digitally altered version of McConnell's photo, where his face replaced that of the senator's. All other aspects of the image appear to be the same including the checked shirt and the hand on the Washington Post newspaper. McConnell's wife, former US transportation secretary Elaine Chao, even appears next to Kimmel!

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“For those who’ve been asking, I’m feeling great,” Kimmel wrote. The comedian's picture drew widespread reactions, with some understanding the parody of the McConnell's image, while others worried about Kimmel's health, thinking the photo to be real.

“This is hilarious but I hadn’t seen the MM photo and I literally panicked thinking you were dying!!!,” one remarked. Another added “Wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Yet another quipped “This wins the internet today!! Thanks for the belly laugh and howling I just did.”

Mitch McConnell heath

McConnell's heath has become a closely watched matter for years. The Senator was hospitalized in 2023 after he suffered a fall which left him with a concussion. He later froze twice during public appearances, and sprained his wrist during another fall last year. McConnell also spent over a week in the hospital earlier this year after flu-like symptoms.

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Notably, the Kentucky politician is set to retire in January and is not seeking reelection. If he were to resign before that, Kentucky law would need a special election rather than allowing Democratic Governor Andy Beshear to appoint a temporary successor.

(With AFP inputs)