Joe Felz's death linked to Bible release? What happened to influencer - latest update as fans spark conspiracy theory

Joe Felz, the real estate investor and influencer, died at the age of 40. After this, his fans sparked conspiracy theories about whether his desire to release ‘old versions of the Bible’ had anything to do with his demise.

Joe Felz died at the age of 40, and fans have sparked conspiracy theories online. (X/@TheRRLive)

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Notably, these claims came from unverified profiles. HT.com could not independently the authenticity of these claims.

Joe Felz cause of death - Latest update

Felz's death was announced on his social media handle. “With word rapidly spreading, I wanted to put out a formal statement. Joe Felz has left this earth and has finally found his free,” Felz's partner said. She added “I don’t have many words right now, but I ask that you please give myself, Joe’s family, and all of his loved ones the space and time needed to process a loss of this magnitude.”

A cause of death for Joe Felz has not been made public yet. Amid this, fans have launched onto a conspiracy theory about Felz's death being possibility linked to his desire to release ‘old versions of the Bible’.

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{{^usCountry}} To be sure, these conspiracy theories are not backed by any proof and come from unverified profiles. The actual cause of Joe Felz's death remains unknown at this time. Joe Felz - Fans spark Bible conspiracy theories {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To be sure, these conspiracy theories are not backed by any proof and come from unverified profiles. The actual cause of Joe Felz's death remains unknown at this time. Joe Felz - Fans spark Bible conspiracy theories {{/usCountry}}

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Several pages and profiles began to spread speculations about Felz's death being linked to his desire to release ‘old versions of the Bible.’

One wrote “According to online speculation, many believe he was targeted for his beliefs and his journey to teach the masses about free electricity along with hidden Bible texts while living off the grid.”

Another added "Honestly, I didn’t know much about Joe Felz, but the more I learn since his untimely death, the more it’s clear to me that his body of work was absolutely a HUGE THREAT to the powers that be, and that must be highlighted.

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Joe was about to upload a treasure trove of some of the most important books in antiquity, including older/lost versions of the Bible (specifically containing the Apocrypha), books about Freemasonry, free energy, and other important ancient writings to a digital archive, unaltered, for the world to see and preserve.

What is most shocking, is that he was all set to release this archive publicly 72 hours before his untimely death on August 3rd, and we still aren’t sure yet how he died. However, Joe did say that if anything “suddenly happened to him” to keep digging, so he was absolutely aware that he was kicking the hornets nest…"

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The person continued "Joe was also a loud advocate for free energy, and we all know what happens to people who go too far down that rabbit hole…

I also don’t think it’s a coincidence at all that we just found out that AI companies are buying up books just like this in mass, digitally copying them, de-binding them and then shredding them.

They are actively trying to erase/re-write our history, and anyone getting in the way of that, would absolutely be a huge target. Joe had well over 1 million followers on social media between TikTok, Instagram, Facebook."

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Yet another remarked “In a move that reeks of coordinated black-ops precision, independent researcher, off-grid solar pioneer, and digital Bible liberator Joe Felz was found dead under circumstances so opaque that even the usual ‘natural causes’ script hasn’t been deployed yet.”

Many others drew links to reports of AI companies buying old books, scanning, and then destroying them. “Joe Alx Felz dying just before releasing old versions of the Bible - intersects perfectly with - AI companies buying old books, scanning them, and destroying them,” they wrote.