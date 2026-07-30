Jonathan Taylor Thomas makes rare appearance in ‘Home Improvement’ reunion photo

Jonathan Taylor Thomas has made a rare public appearance, delighting longtime fans after reuniting with two of his Home Improvement co-stars in a newly shared social media photo.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas (R) stepped back from Hollywood in the early 2000s. (Instagram/ @prichardsonla)

The actor, 44, appeared alongside Patricia Richardson and Taran Noah Smith in an Instagram selfie posted by Richardson, who played Jill Taylor, the matriarch of the Taylor family, on the hit sitcom from 1991 to 1999.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Thomas portrayed middle son Randy Taylor, while Smith played youngest brother Mark.

Richardson captioned the post, “My other boys ❤️,” sparking a response from fans who fondly remembered the iconic '90s sitcom.

Fans react to Jonathan Taylor Thomas' rare photo

The reunion caught the attention of Home Improvement fans, many of whom were thrilled to see Thomas after years away from the spotlight.

“This is a total flashback. … It’s great that you’re still in touch,” one fan commented on Richardson’s post. Another wrote that it was time for “JTT to make a comeback,” while others celebrated seeing the “Taylor boys, all grown up.”

Also Read: James Van Der Beek shares the reason behind missing Dawson’s Creek reunion: ‘Not cancer-related’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Notably absent from the reunion was Zachery Ty Bryan, who played eldest son Brad Taylor. According to Page Six, Bryan is currently serving a jail sentence following a 2024 felony DUI conviction. Why did Jonathan Taylor Thomas leave acting? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably absent from the reunion was Zachery Ty Bryan, who played eldest son Brad Taylor. According to Page Six, Bryan is currently serving a jail sentence following a 2024 felony DUI conviction. Why did Jonathan Taylor Thomas leave acting? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Thomas stepped back from Hollywood in the early 2000s after spending much of his childhood in front of the camera.

In a 2013 interview with People, the former child star said he wanted to pursue other interests after working continuously from a young age. “I wanted to go to school, to travel and have a bit of a break,” he said, adding that he had “no regrets” about leaving the entertainment industry.

“I watch a lot of movies, I hike, I stay up on shows and theater,” he told People. “I never took the fame too seriously. It was a great period in my life, but it doesn’t define me.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Harry Potter reunion: Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton pose for first public photo since 2011 amid Broadway excitement

From child star to '90s teen idol

Before becoming a household name on Home Improvement, Thomas appeared on The Bradys. He later voiced Young Simba in Disney’s The Lion King and starred in films including Tom and Huck, becoming one of the biggest teen heartthrobs of the 1990s.

Looking back on that period, Thomas joked to Entertainment Weekly in 2011 that his Home Improvement castmates often teased him about his heartthrob image and frequent magazine covers.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“It was always in good humor,” he said. “It was too tempting not to be brought up on occasion. There are too many things you could make fun of.”

Thomas has largely stayed out of public view for more than two decades.