Harry Potter reunion: Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton pose for first public photo since 2011 amid Broadway excitement

Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton, the popular Harry Potter stars, met again in New York City on Monday, December 1, 2025. They reunited at a special screening of Merrily We Roll Along, the filmed version of the 2023 Stephen Sondheim revival starring Radcliffe. Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton reunite in NYC(Instagram/Tom Felton)

According to PEOPLE, the actors shared a warm hug and exchanged words as fans and attendees looked on. They also posed together for a photo, their first public picture together in more than a decade. Their last photo together was in July 2011, at the premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in New York.

From rivals to lifelong friends

Radcliffe, 36, and Felton, 38, first met while filming Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, released 24 years ago last month. Radcliffe played Harry Potter, while Felton portrayed his school rival, Draco Malfoy. Despite their characters’ on-screen rivalry, the two have maintained a close friendship over the years.

Felton recently spoke about how Radcliffe inspired him to explore theater. During a November appearance on Good Morning America, he said, “I saw him on his first Broadway show over 10 years ago, and now he’s a Tony winner. He’s one of the reasons Broadway feels so special to me.”

Felton shines on Broadway

Tom Felton is currently performing on Broadway as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The play, now in its seventh year in New York, follows the next generation of Hogwarts families, focusing on Harry and Draco’s children. Fans are thrilled to see Felton reprise his iconic role on stage. The show recently broke box office records, earning over $3 million during Thanksgiving week alone.

Radcliffe has yet to see Felton on stage but expressed excitement about his friend’s success. “It’s really lovely that he’s doing Broadway. I’m excited that he’s in the city, and I get to see him,” he said on GMA.

Radcliffe’s upcoming Broadway return

Next year, Radcliffe is set to return to Broadway in Every Brilliant Thing, a solo play exploring life, hope, and resilience. Previews start February 21, 2026, at the Hudson Theatre, with opening night on March 12.

Fans can also see Radcliffe in Merrily We Roll Along, which hits theaters on December 5, 2025. The filmed capture stars Radcliffe alongside Tony winners Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez, offering audiences a chance to watch the acclaimed musical on the big screen.

FAQs

1. When did Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton reunite?

They reunited on December 1, 2025, at a special New York City screening of Merrily We Roll Along.

2. What is Tom Felton doing on Broadway?

Tom Felton is making his Broadway debut as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.