Tom Felton returns as Draco Malfoy in his Broadway debut with Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, leaves audience roaring

Tom Felton has officially stepped into the spotlight on Broadway - and he has done it as the character that defined his career. The 38-year-old actor made his Broadway debut on Tuesday night, November 11, playing Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at New York’s Lyric Theatre, according to BroadwayWorld. Tom Felton brings Draco Malfoy to Broadway stage(Instagram/harrypotter)

Tom Felton returns as Draco Malfoy

Fans packed the house, some wearing Hogwarts scarves, others holding programs like keepsakes. This time, Draco is a father and the story follows the next generation: the children of Harry, Ginny, Ron, Hermione and Draco himself.

Felton will perform for a 26-week limited run through May 10, 2026. The energy on opening night, according to those in attendance, was “electric," reports BroadwayWorld. The official page of the Broadway production shared a video of the audience's roars as Felton stepped on stage. Take a look at it here:

Familiar faces join the spellbinding cast

The new Broadway company features several returning talents from the show’s touring productions. Trish Lindstrom, who originally played Ginny Potter in the Canadian and North American tours, joins the Broadway cast in the same role - marking her own debut on the New York stage.

She stars alongside John Skelley as Harry Potter, Emmet Smith as Albus Potter, and Aidan Close as Scorpius Malfoy - all familiar faces for fans of the tour. The lineup also includes Rachel Christopher as Hermione Granger, Daniel Fredrick as Ron Weasley, and Janae Hammond as Rose Granger-Weasley. Kristen Martin steps in as Delphi Diggory.

The company welcomes new cast member Logan Becker and an ensemble of over 30 performers, including Stephen Spinella, Megan Byrne, and Chance Marshaun Hill.

Since its world premiere in London back in 2016, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has become a stage phenomenon. BroadwayWorld notes the show has sold over 11 million tickets worldwide and earned 60 major awards, including nine Olivier Awards and six Tony Awards, among them Best Play.

The production continues to run in London, New York, Hamburg, Tokyo, and across North America on tour, with a Dutch-language version set to open in the Netherlands in 2026.

FAQs

What role is Tom Felton playing on Broadway?

He is reprising his iconic role as Draco Malfoy.

Where is the play running?

At the Lyric Theatre in New York City.

How long will Tom Felton perform in the show?

He is signed on for a 26-week engagement through May 2026.