Hansal Mehta on casting Tom Felton: He added a layer of universality to Gandhi

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta says he is “humbled” to get to showcase his latest project at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Titled Gandhi, the upcoming series has become the first Indian show to be selected for the festival’s celebrated Primetime slot.
The filmmaker shares, “It is historic and humbling. For me, it feels like a breakthrough, not just for this series but for Indian storytelling on the world stage.”
The series, which traces Mahatma Gandhi’s early days, boasts an ensemble cast. Ask about his process for finding the right actors, and Hansal shares, “It meant finding actors who could embody truth rather than just physical resemblance. Pratik (Gandhi, playing the eponymous role) brought not only the craft but also the patience and discipline the role demanded, and Bhamini (Oza) brought Kasturba alive with a rare mix of strength and vulnerability.”
Interestingly, the series also features British actor Tom Felton, best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies. “Working with Tom added a layer of diversity and universality to the story. My focus was always on how the ensemble could create a lived-in world, rather than stand out individually,” he tells us.
While he basks in having his “most personal” work yet premiere at TIFF, getting to the festival itself was no easy feat. The 57-year-old had taken to social media to share his team hadn’t received their visas yet. Probe him about the hiccup and he muses, “When you’re racing against time with such a special project, every uncertainty feels magnified. But in hindsight, the arrival in Toronto became more meaningful and emotional; it felt like a small triumph just to be here.”