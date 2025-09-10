Hansal Mehta on casting Tom Felton: He added a layer of universality to Gandhi

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta says he is “humbled” to get to showcase his latest project at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Titled Gandhi, the upcoming series has become the first Indian show to be selected for the festival’s celebrated Primetime slot. Tom Felton, Filmmaker Hansal Mehta and Pratik Gandhi

The filmmaker shares, “It is historic and humbling. For me, it feels like a breakthrough, not just for this series but for Indian storytelling on the world stage.”

The series, which traces Mahatma Gandhi’s early days, boasts an ensemble cast. Ask about his process for finding the right actors, and Hansal shares, “It meant finding actors who could embody truth rather than just physical resemblance. Pratik (Gandhi, playing the eponymous role) brought not only the craft but also the patience and discipline the role demanded, and Bhamini (Oza) brought Kasturba alive with a rare mix of strength and vulnerability.”