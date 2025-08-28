Hansal Mehta asks for help as he is yet to get Canada visa before Gandhi premiere at TIFF: ‘We’re 10 days away’

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is racing against time, with just 10 days to go until the world premiere of his highly anticipated show Gandhi starring Pratik Gandhi at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). However, the team is facing a major hurdle – they still haven't received their Canada visas. Hansal Mehta reunited with Pratik Gandhi for his project, Gandhi.

The filmmaker has taken to social media to seek help, hoping to resolve the issue before the big event.

Hansal Mehta sends out a plea

On Wednesday, Hansal took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his ordeal before the scheduled world premiere of his Gandhi at Toronto International Film Festival. He asked people to help him out.

“Can anybody help with visas at the Canadian High Commission in Delhi? We’re 10 days away from our world premiere at TIFF2025 and no sign of our visas. It’s nearly 3 weeks since we sent our passports,” Hansal wrote in his post.

Earlier this month, Hansal shared a major update about his upcoming series Gandhi, starring Pratik Gandhi in the titular role. The project will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, in its 50th edition this year. It is also the first Indian series to be selected in TIFF’s prestigious Primetime slate.

Hansal wrote, “An audacious dream, born of belief and perseverance, now steps onto the world stage. Gandhi will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025 as part of its carefully curated PrimeTime slate. The first Indian series ever to be featured at TIFF. In its 50th year, this festival becomes the home for a story that is at once deeply personal and profoundly universal. A moment of pride. A moment of memory. A quiet revolution begins.”

He also shared the first look of the show which saw Pratik in the titular role, with his hands folded in front of his chest. In the background were hundreds of men in white, looking at him.

More about Gandhi

The series, which will also feature Bhamini Oza as Kasturba Gandhi, is based on historian and author Ramachandra Guha’s two books — Gandhi before India and Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World. Hansal and Pratik have previously worked together in the 2020 show Scam 1992, which was a massive success.

The 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) will take place from September 4 - 14, 2025.