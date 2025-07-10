Kanye West faces fresh legal trouble over assault claims by former assistant: See details of new allegations

Rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, landed himself in more legal trouble as his former assistant Lauren Pisciotta filed a second amended complaint alleging sexual assault, sex trafficking, and false imprisonment. Pisciotta claimed that she was groped and forced to have 'oral sex' with him during a business trip in 2021-2022. Kanye West faces new allegations of sexual assault and sex trafficking from a former employee(AP)

Kanye West faces new allegations in sexaul assault lawsuit

According to TMZ, Pisciotta originally filed a lawsuit in 2024 alleging sexual harassment, contract breach, and inappropriate behavior by Kanye West, including lewd text messages and public masturbation. The latest legal update, filed on July 10, Thursday, expanded the claims significantly.

Pisciotta has now accused the rapper of sexual assault and battery, forced oral sex, stalking, sex trafficking, and false imprisonment.

In the amended complaint, she alleges that on a business trip to San Francisco for his Donda school, the rapper sexually approached her. She said that he made sexual advances in front of her, in addition to touching her genitals and eventually forcing her to perform oral sex.

She added that West pinned her down and sexually assaulted her despite her telling him to stop. He eventually left after apologizing to her, as reported by TMZ.

Kanye West offered former assistant as ‘sexual gift’

Also, Pisciotta alleged that Kanye West offered her as a ‘sexual gift’ to someone in exchange for sex with the person’s partner and claimed that he has had a broader history of objectifying women.

Moreover, she claimed that she was drugged during a studio session hosted by West and disgraced music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. She added that these incidents were part of the ongoing pattern of coercion and exploitation during her employment.

Kanye West's legal team responds to new allegations

According to XXL magazine, Kanye West has not directly responded to the amended lawsuit, but his legal team previously claimed Pisciotta’s claims were ‘baseless’. They had accused her of blackmail and extortion.

In their earlier statement, his team alleged that it was the former assistant who made ‘sexual advances’, demanded luxury items including a Lamborghini, and attempted to destroy phone records by stealing his phone.

The team claimed that she was fired for being ‘unqualified’ and showing erratic behavior during her employment from 2021-2022. As of now, Kanye West has not filed any countersuit.

FAQs

What new allegations has Lauren Pisciotta made against Kanye West?

In her second amended complaint, Pisciotta accuses the rapper of sexual assault, including forced oral sex, groping, stalking, false imprisonment, and offering her as a 'sexual gift' to others.

What was the nature of Pisciotta's employment with Kanye West?

She worked as Kanye West’s personal assistant between 2021 and 2022. Her role allegedly included travel, business coordination, and close involvement in professional activities, including trips related to the Donda school.

Has Kanye West responded to these allegations?

He has not personally commented on the new claims. However, his legal team previously denied all accusations and described Pisciotta’s lawsuit as a case of blackmail and extortion.