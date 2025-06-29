Who is Marius Borg Hoiby? Norway Crown Princess' 28-yr-old son charged with rape, sexual assault and bodily harm

Marius Borg Hoiby, the stepson of heir to the throne Crown Prince Haakon and the eldest son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, is accused of numerous charges of rape, sexual assault, and physical harm. Marius Borg Hoiby is the Crown Princess's son from a past marriage. Mette-Marit tied the knot with Crown Prince Haakon, the son of King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway, in 2001(AP)

Hoiby was arrested multiple times in 2024. In relation to the case, Marius was detained three times last year. The first arrest was made after a tragedy at Frogner on August 4, 2024. On September 13, 2024, he was detained for breaking a gag order. On November 18, 2024, he was held again “due to the risk of evidence being lost” and “was subsequently remanded in custody for one week, charged with two counts of rape without intercourse.”

Oslo Police reveals charges against Marius Borg Hoiby

Police revealed the charges following a month-long inquiry. Andreas Kruszewski, the attorney for Oslo Police, acknowledged that the number of victims is in the “double-digits.”

According to Kruszewski, the charges against Hoiby include four incidents of sexual assault, two cases of physical injury, one case of rape with sexual intercourse, and two cases of rape without sexual intercourse, the Associated Press reported. Kruszewski reportedly stated that Hoiby, 28, cooperated with police interrogation.

The Oslo Police District said they conducted a “thorough investigation” that included “large number of witness interviews, several searches and a review of extensive digital material,” as per BBC.

“The number of victims was in the double digits during the investigation, but now reduced to seven. The rest of the allegations are dropped,” Petar Sekulic, Hoiby's lawyer, said while speaking to Fox News Digital.

While Hoiby is taking the allegations extremely seriously, he maintains that they are unfounded, as per his lawyers.

Marius Borg Hoiby's last year statement

Hoiby made a statement (via Seg og Hør) following his arrest in August of last year, claiming that he had “committed bodily harm and destroyed objects in an apartment in the intoxication of alcohol and cocaine after an argument.”

He emphasized that his lengthy history of substance addiction and that neither his drug usage nor my diagnoses absolve him of responsibility for the events that transpired at the Frogner apartment on Sunday night last weekend.

In his message, Marius also expressed apologies to his family. “I know that my actions have largely rubbed off on you,” he said, adding that he takes full responsibility for what he did.

Did the Norwegian Royal House react to charges against Hoiby?

Hoiby is the Crown Princess's son from a past marriage. Mette-Marit tied the knot with Crown Prince Haakon, the son of King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway, in 2001. She has two children with him: Princess Ingrid Alexandra,2 1, and Prince Sverre Magnus,19.

“The case is taking its course in the legal system, and follows normal procedures,” the Norwegian Royal House told NRK in a statement released on Friday, refusing to say anything further.