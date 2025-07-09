Bianca Censori's nearly nude pictures shot by husband Kanye West trigger outrage; ‘You are a lost soul’

Bianca Censori has once again hit headlines as her husband Kanye West posted her nearly nude pictures on her Instagram for a series of risqué polaroids. Kanye West posted the intimate photos of Bianca Censori to Instagram before quickly removing them.



The pictures show the Australian architect decked out in white stiletto heels, revealing lingerie, and thigh-high stockings in a plain, neutral-toned room, which features a beige carpet and transparent white curtains behind her.

In one of the snaps shot by Ye and shared by her on Instagram, she can be seen wearing a plunging bodysuit with her legs wide open, while another shows Censori with a white fur cloak wrapped over her shoulders.

“shot by @ye,” she captioned the post, referring to West's Instagram handle.

Some admirers were happy to see her photos, with one writing: “Ye got camera 📸 skills."

“I love the blonde Bianca ❤️❤️,” another said.

However, some netizens were upset with her pictures.

“Beauty for sure, doesn’t need to show off every time,” one person commented, while another remarked, “Kinda lifeless tbh, trafficked looking.”

“You are a lost soul and it's sad 😢😭,” a third user chimed in.

Kanye West and Bianca's separation rumors and Grammy stunt

Kanye West discreetly wed Bianca Censori a few weeks after his divorce from wife Kim was finalized, but the marriage was plagued by separation rumors early this year.

Censori made waves few months back at the Grammy Awards when she walked the red carpet with West wearing a bold, revealing mesh outfit while he stood next to her.

West later used social media to boldly declare, “We beat the Grammies.”

According to him, Censori was "the most Googled person on the planet called Earth" as of February 2025.

Concerns have been raised about their relationship, with rumors that West might be ruling his wife.

It was also reported that her family was concerned about his influence on her physical well-being.

Rumors of a possible breakup surfaced in April after West released the song “BIANCA,” in which he charged her of "running away" and trying to “get him committed.”

“She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at.”

However, the couple has subsequently been pictured together several times, dismissing all the speculations about their relationship.