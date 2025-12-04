Kim Kardashian shares harrowing escape plan from 2016 Paris robbery: ‘I was down for anything’

During her 2016 visit to the No Address Hotel in Paris, Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint, tied up, and had more than $10 million worth of jewellery stolen. Recently, she returned to the French capital to provide evidence in court against 10 suspects linked to the incident. Kim Kardashian was robbed of over $10 million of jewels while staying at the No Address Hotel in Paris in October 2016,(AFP)

During the December 4 broadcast of ‘The Kardashians’, viewers were presented with fresh revelations concerning Kim’s experience in the lead-up to her court appearance, including new facts about the robbery night.

‘I was down for anything,’ says Kim Kardashian

Simone Harouche, a childhood friend of Kim who was staying in the hotel room below and heard the robbery unfold, was also present in Paris to give testimony on Kim’s behalf. She recounted the escape plan devised by the SKIMS founder once the robbers had fled.

“You opened the window, and you were like, ‘If they come back, we’re jumping out the window,' ” Harouche said, according to People magazine.

Kris Jenner recounted a panicked call from Kim, who was “ready to jump” if the men in masks reappeared.

“I was down for anything,” Kim said.

Harouche shared how terrified and desperate they both were just after the robbery. “That’s how scary it was, that was the option for safety — jumping out of a window and breaking our bodies.”

How the incident affected Kim Kardashian

She further opened up about how the robbery significantly transformed her life, including her approach to style.

“For years, I didn’t wear diamonds," she said. "It changed the way that I operate in my home, what I keep in my home."

"While I’ll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all. I remain committed to advocating for justice, and promoting a fair legal system,” she added.

Following Kim’s testimony, eight of the 10 accused were convicted, and the SKIMS founder expressed her sincere gratitude to the French authorities for their commitment to justice in the matter.

In the episode, Kim explained her decision to appear in court in Paris adorned with diamonds.

“They’re not gonna take my power – I wanna be who I wanna be, and I feel like they took that away from me for so long,” she said.

What happened during the 2016 Paris robbery?

Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint of over $10 million in jewellery at the No Address Hotel during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3-4, 2016.

How did Kim and her friend react immediately after the robbery?

Kardashian and stylist Simone Harouche went to the balcony to call for help.

What long-term impact did the robbery have on Kim?

The ordeal changed her style as she avoided diamonds for years. She said it was the most terrifying experience of her life.