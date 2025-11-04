Kristin Chenoweth says outrage over Charlie Kirk tribute ‘nearly broke me’

Kristin Chenoweth recently addressed the backlash she faced over her tribute to Charlie Kirk. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 57-year-old explained that the public outrage “nearly broke” her. The Turning Point USA founder was shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University on September 10. The Tony Award winner mourned his death on social media, leaving her fanbase, which includes a sizeable number of those from the LGBTQ+ community, infuriated. File photo of Kristin Chenoweth(Getty Images via AFP)

Kristin Chenoweth says backlash over Charlie Kirk tribute ‘nearly broke’ her

“I’m. So. Upset. Didn’t always agree but appreciated some perspectives. What a heartbreak. His young family. I know where he is now. Heaven. But still,” Chenoweth wrote under Kirk's final Instagram post, signing off with a broken-heart emoji. The comment stirred the internet, with her fans lambasting her for supporting the right-wing activist, who was openly critical of gay and transgender rights.

After facing hate comments, Chenoweth broke her silence, explaining that she “saw what happened online with my own eyes. And I had a human moment of reflection.” “I came to understand that my comment hurt some folks, and that hurt me. So I would never — it's no secret that I have been, that I'm a Christian, that I'm a person of faith. It's also no secret that I am an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community,” she added during an appearance on NY1.

In her latest interview with THR, published Monday, Chenoweth refused to speak further on the controversy. When asked about Kirk, who was just 31 at the time of his death, she dodged the question, saying, “It was tough on me.” She added that she would not reflect on the incident “because I dealt with it. It nearly broke me.” “And that’s all I’m going to say. You probably know my heart, so you probably know.”