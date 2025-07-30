Las Vegas compared to ghost town as tourism dips: ‘We’re starting to freak out’

Las Vegas, once the crown jewel of American tourism, today seems to be battling a dip in footfall. Visuals shared on social media show the city’s once busy roads and glittering casinos sitting virtually empty. Some social media users have even compared the Nevada city to a “ghost town”. Las Vegas tourism plunging? Social media users report fewer tourists and emptier roads.

No tips in Vegas

According to a Wall Street Journal report, published July 26, workers in Las Vegas have seen their tips go down by as much as 50%, thanks to declining tourism. This plunge in income from tips comes despite Nevada’s recently-passed ‘no tax on tips’ law.

“No tax on tips, that’s a rad thing. But it doesn’t really do us much good if there isn’t any people to get tips from,” Las Vegas-based tattoo artist Charlie Mungo told the Journal.

Mungo said that Canadians used to make up 30% of his clientele. They have now vanished.

“We’re all starting to freak out,” he said.

Canadians have been boycotting American products and vacations over US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs – he has imposed a 25% tariff on imports of certain Canadian goods.

“Las Vegas is dead”

“WOW! Look at Las Vegas! It’s almost like a GHOST TOWN!” wrote one social media users on X, sharing a photograph that shows the roads of the city with only a few cars.

X user Alex Cole posted a photograph of what appears to be the lobby of an empty resort and wrote: “Las Vegas is dead bro…”

“I come to Vegas every year at this same time, and last year these streets were packed,” Cole added in a follow-up post.

According to data from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the city saw a drop in overall visitor numbers during the first four months of this year.

Passenger traffic through Harry Reid International Airport also declined, with domestic travel in the first half of 2025 down 4% compared to the same period last year.