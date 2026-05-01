Man messages Lorna Hajdini amid JPMorgan sexual abuse row, claims to get a reply

A JP Morgan executive, Lorna Hajdini, is facing shocking sexual abuse allegations. A former junior colleague filed a lawsuit against her claiming that she harassed him, drugged him and performed sexual acts on him despite his repeated denials. Understandably, social media is now rife with discussions about Hajdini, with a podcaster’s tweet thread particularly capturing the public’s attention.

JP Morgan executive Lorna Hajdini, who is being accused of sexually abusing a junior colleague. (X/@durbunhaber)

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After the row broke out, Murray Hill Guy shared a tweet claiming he realised he was connected to Lorna Hajdini on LinkedIn. “Been a connection for years with her…what’s my move?” he asked in a post.

Also Read: JP Morgan exec allegedly sexually abused junior while he cried ‘don’t make me do this’

In the next tweet, captioned “Here goes nothing…,”, he claimed he was dropping a message to the JP Morgan executive.

The message read, “Hi Lorna - saw your role as Executive Director at J.P. Morgan and your Stern background. I'm currently pursuing opportunities in the space and would value the chance to connect and learn from your experience. Appreciate any guidance you're open to sharing.”

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{{^usCountry}} In a tweet posted on April 30, he said he had received a reply from Lorna Hajdini. He shared a screenshot of his previous message, and the response to it read, “Please send your resume to email ID [redacted].” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a tweet posted on April 30, he said he had received a reply from Lorna Hajdini. He shared a screenshot of his previous message, and the response to it read, “Please send your resume to email ID [redacted].” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He shared the tweet with a caption: “Holy s**t, am I in???” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He shared the tweet with a caption: “Holy s**t, am I in???” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Hajdini's LinkedIn account, which was previously visible, has now been deleted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hajdini's LinkedIn account, which was previously visible, has now been deleted. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What is the JP Morgan sexual abuse row? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What is the JP Morgan sexual abuse row? {{/usCountry}}

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According to a Daily Mail report, a former Asian coworker of Hajdini claimed that he was subjected to months of racial discrimination and sexual assault. The man, in a lawsuit, claimed that Hajdini even visited his house and abused him while he pleaded with her to stop.

According to the lawsuit, the man alleged that the misconduct began in 2024. He claimed the first encounter happened when the exec dropped a pen and grabbed him as she picked it up. “Oh, you did play basketball in college? … I love basketball players… they get me so wet,” she allegedly remarked.

Also Read: Lorna Hajdini: 5 things about JPMorgan executive accused of sexually harassing junior employee

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The accuser claimed that the exec drugged him on an occasion and took advantage of him. She allegedly made suggestive moves and derogatory remarks not just about the man, but also about his wife.

JPMorgan denies all claims

A representative for JP Morgan Chase rejected the allegations, reported Dailymail. "Following an investigation, we do not believe there is any merit to these claims."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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