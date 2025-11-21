McDonald's unveils new Grinch meal: What's in it? When and where to buy?

McDonald's unveiled a new holiday-themed menu item - The Grinch Meal- on Thursday. In a flavourful twist on the beloved Christmas character, the fast-food chain has collaborated with Dr. Seuss Enterprises. The limited-time offer, which rolls out nationwide next month, brings back the iconic McShaker bag featuring fries. Ahead of the launch, here's everything you need to know: McDonald's launches new The Grinch Meal: Here's what's in it(McDonald's)

What's in McDonald's The Grinch Meal?

According to an official press release, the festive meal gives customers an option to choose between a Big Mac or 10-piece McNuggets and a medium drink. The Grinch Meal features a special Dill Pickle “Grinch Salt” McShaker Fries. Customers can toss the fries and dill pickle seasoning in a McShaker bag.

Instead of a toy or a figurine, the meal comes with a pair of “spirited” socks, featuring holiday greetings from the Grinch. The Christmas socks come in four “unhinged” colours - yellow, red, blue, and green.

When and where to buy McDonald's The Grinch Meal?

The festive meal will be available for purchase at all US locations starting Tuesday, December 2, till supplies last. This year marks the first time that US customers will get their hands on The Grinch Meal. McDonald's customers in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the UK have seen the festive offer in the past.

Also Read: Hazbin Hotel creator Vivienne Medrano teases seasons 3 and 4 release window: ‘Less of a wait for…’

McDonald's shares Grinch's hilarious message

“THiS iS MY MEAL AND i DiDN’T PARTNER WiTH McDONALD’S OUT OF THE GOODNESS OF MY HEART,” the Grinch said of the meal in a handwritten note on crumpled paper from Mt. Crumpit, per the official release.

“i SAW AN OPPORTUNiTY TO BRiNG MiSCHiEF TO YOUR BELOVED “RESTAURANT” WiTH MY DELiCiOUS CHAOS FOR THE HOLiDAYS AND i TOOK iT. SO GO AHEAD, GRAB MY MEAL STARTING DEC. 2 – YOU’RE WELCOME FOR MAKiNG YOUR HOLiDAYS iNFiNiTELY MORE iNTERESTiNG.”