The Cat in the Hat trailer: First look at Bill Hader's animated Dr. Seuss movie | Watch

The first trailer for The Cat in the Hat has arrived, and it’s a kaleidoscope of wild visuals, witty chaos and nostalgic charm. Warner Bros. Pictures Animation reimagines the Dr. Seuss classic for a new generation, with Bill Hader voicing the iconic mischief-maker. Slated for a February 2026 theatrical and IMAX release, the film promises a whirlwind journey through imagination, laughter and some serious hat tricks. The first trailer for The Cat in the Hat is out now(Warner Bros.)

A reimagined Cat for a new era

From the opening seconds, the trailer makes it clear: this isn’t your 2003 Mike Myers version. The animation by DNEG (Nimona, That Christmas) explodes with colour and fluid motion. Bill Hader’s Cat bursts through Gabby and Sebastian’s world, sent on a mission by the whimsically named I.I.I.I. - the Institute for the Institution of Imagination and Inspiration - to help the siblings adjust to their new town.

Hader’s voice work adds the right mix of energy, charm, and just enough chaos. Fans of Dr. Seuss will notice modern updates in both tone and humour, without losing the heart of the original tale.

Watch trailer here:

Loaded cast, lively vibes

Joining Hader is an all-star voice cast including America Ferrera, Quinta Brunson, Matt Berry, Bowen Yang, Giancarlo Esposito, Paula Pell, Tituss Burgess, Xochitl Gomez, and Tiago Martinez. From what the trailer hints, the chemistry and comic timing are top-notch.

Directors Alessandro Carloni (Kung Fu Panda) and Erica Rivinoja bring Seuss’s rhyming spirit into a cinematic form that’s more suited to animation than live-action ever was. Unlike the 2003 film, this version feels balanced, whimsical but not overwhelming, silly but still emotionally grounded.

More Seuss on the way

This adaptation marks a new chapter for Warner Bros. Pictures Animation under Bill Damaschke’s leadership. The studio is also working on Oh, The Places You’ll Go!, set to release in March 2028. If The Cat in the Hat connects with audiences, it could be the beginning of a whole new Seuss-verse.

The trailer ends with the Cat’s signature wink and a teaser of the chaos to come - a reminder that when the hat shows up, rules go out the window.

FAQs:

Q1. Who voices The Cat in the Hat in the 2026 movie? Bill Hader lends his voice to the animated Cat in the Hat.

Q2. When does the movie release? It will release in theatres and IMAX on February 27, 2026.

Q3. Is this related to the 2003 live-action version? No. This is a new animated adaptation, unrelated to the Mike Myers version.