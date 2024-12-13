Interstellar IMAX re-release tickets priced at $215, Christopher Nolan fans struggle to score seats in theatres

Christopher Nolan's Interstellar was recently re-released in the US and now, after the success of its limited re-release, the film is returning to Columbus theatres in IMAX Format today (December 13). However, the high anticipation and love for the film have led to ticket prices in the secondary market to rise past $200 leaving fans scrambling to score a seat. A still from Christopher Nolan's Interstellar, which recently re-released in US.

Interstellar IMAX re-release

Interstellar, starring Anne Hathway and Matthew McConaughey, was earlier re-released in selected locations on December 6. The limited re-release turned out to be a hit, earning $4.5 million across 166 screens. Looking at the success and love for the film, it will now be available at the AMC theatres in Grover City and Easton.

According to Variety, Interstellar tickets have been sold for as much as $215. The film sold out its initial screenings on 166 screens across the US, leading producers to put on more showings. IMAX's 70mm presentations sold out in minutes and those 10 screens alone had a staggering &70,000 per theatre average.

Interstellar re-release in India

Interstellar missed its IMAX re-release in India as Pushpa 2 grabbed all the IMAX screens in the country in December. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's film, though, has brought audiences to theatres in large numbers and is dominating at the box office. However, some Nolan fans are angry about Interstellar not being re-released in India due to Pushpa 2 The Rule. New reports reveal that the acclaimed science fiction drama will now be re-released in India in early 2025.

Talking about the success of the re-release of Interstellar after 10 years, Christopher Nolan told the Associated Press, "I was just so gratified by the response. It’s really thrilling when people respond to your work at any point. But 10 years later, to have new audiences coming and experiencing it in the way that we’d originally intended it on the big IMAX screens and, in particular, on those IMAX film prints? It’s really rewarding to see that it continues to have a life.”