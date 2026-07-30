Mitch McConnell missing posters go viral as Kentucky Senator remains in hospital; Republican described as ‘turtle-like’

Mitch McConnell's missing posters have been put up in the Washington DC area amid the Kentucky Senator's prolonged absence from Capitol Hill. These posters have gone viral on social media as well.

Prank 'Missing' posters of Senator Mitch McConnell went up in the Washington DC area. (X/@SULLY10X)

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“People are sick of being gaslit about Mitch McConnell and have taken matters into their own hands. This evening, missing posters were put up all over D.C. The Senate pretending he is coming back to work is absurd. They think we are stupid,” one wrote, sharing photos of the missing posters.

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{{^usCountry}} Notably, these are prank posters. Another page shared a photo and wrote "Prank missing-person posters describing Senator Mitch McConnell as "84 years old, 5'9 feet, turtle-like" have appeared across Washington, D.C. after 46 days of absence from Congress. ‘For more than a month now, the senior senator from Kentucky has not cast a vote, has not appeared for the work of the chamber, and has not, in any provable or functional sense, represented the four and a half million people who sent him there,’ the group behind the posters told The Independent. Kentucky's governor has demanded he prove he can speak or resign." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, these are prank posters. Another page shared a photo and wrote "Prank missing-person posters describing Senator Mitch McConnell as "84 years old, 5'9 feet, turtle-like" have appeared across Washington, D.C. after 46 days of absence from Congress. ‘For more than a month now, the senior senator from Kentucky has not cast a vote, has not appeared for the work of the chamber, and has not, in any provable or functional sense, represented the four and a half million people who sent him there,’ the group behind the posters told The Independent. Kentucky's governor has demanded he prove he can speak or resign." {{/usCountry}}

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All about the group behind the Mitch McConnell posters

The group behind the Mitch McConnell prank posters is Save America Movement, which describes itself as a ‘citizen-led organization focused on defending democracy and restoring common sense.’

Also Read | Mitch McConnell's staff under fire over hospital photos: ‘Should put out video…’

The poster reads “Known for: Blocking something in the Senate. Distinguishing features: Tortoise like appearance.”

A spokesperson for the group told The Independent “We put those flyers up because this has gotten absurd. For more than a month now, the senior senator from Kentucky has not cast a vote, has not appeared for the work of the chamber, and has not, in any provable or functional sense, represented the four and a half million people who sent him there.”

Mitch McConnell health update

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McConnell, 84, has been absent for many weeks now as questions swirl around his health. The proof of life photos from his office has only invited scrutiny of being AI-generated and led to wild claims about the senator's death. However, there is no official confirmation of the same.

McConnell said that he had been admitted to the hospital in mid-June after a fall and a ‘mild case’ of pneumonia. “I'm still working hard to get back to my full schedule of work in the Senate and in Kentucky, keeping up with intense physical therapy per my doctors' orders,” McConnell said as per a statement from his office.