Mitch McConnell update: 'He'll be back,' says GOP senator as bizarre psychic offer goes viral

Republican senators have given an update on Mitch McConnell's health, days before Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear faces an August 3 deadline to call a special election for his seat.

Colleagues say McConnell is recovering

Senator Mitch McConnell's health remains a topic of speculation as colleagues offer updates. (Credit: Mitch McConnell office)

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Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) said he believes the 84-year-old Kentucky senator will return to Capitol Hill.

Marshall and Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) told independent journalist Nicholas Ballasy that McConnell had recently reached out to his colleagues, with Ernst pointing to a letter he sent to the Senate physician.

Ernst told Ballasy that McConnell “put out a letter the other day with the Senate's physician and I think that suffices,” adding, “if the people of Kentucky want more they'll ask him for it.”

Meanwhile, When Ballasy asked Marshall if McConnell should release a video showing his current health, Marshall said he respects McConnell's privacy, calling him "one of the toughest guys I've ever met." He added, “But he'll be back, he's making progress.”

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: 'Forgery is a crime': Mitch McConnell's 'gorgeous signature' on Trump letter fuels speculation Psychic shop gives McConnell offer {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: 'Forgery is a crime': Mitch McConnell's 'gorgeous signature' on Trump letter fuels speculation Psychic shop gives McConnell offer {{/usCountry}}

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Amid the ongoing uncertainty, a Venice Beach psychic shop has drawn reactions for advertising a chance to speak with Senator McConnell through spirit readings.

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The Original Venice Beach Psychic, located at 1101 Ocean Front Walk, put up flyers reading, “Enjoy a 20 minute chat with Mitch McConnell.”

The business runs two storefronts on the Venice Beach Boardwalk and a third on Lincoln Boulevard, according to its Instagram page. Among its psychics is Bianca Marino, who describes herself as clairvoyant and specializes in “love marriage happiness success.” She also offers tarot card, crystal and palm readings at parties starting at $200, as per NY Post.

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Also Read: Mitch McConnell releases new ‘proof of life’ photo from hospital: Is Kentucky Senator getting back to work?

The offer has drawn reaction on social media:

One person wrote, “Wishing Mitch McConnell a full and speedy recovery. Health challenges should be met with compassion, not exploited for attention or profit..”

“At this point, psychic communication is all that Droolin' Mitch can manage," wrote another.

The renewed attention comes as McConnell has not made a public appearance since his hospitalization after a fall on June 14.

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Some Republicans said they had spoken to McConnell on the phone, and his office later released two photos of the senator with his wife, Elaine Chao. Still, calls for transparency have continued. Beshear has repeatedly urged McConnell to address Kentucky voters directly.

Beshear also wrote to McConnell directly on Monday, saying, “As Governor of the state you serve, I am calling on you to directly and verbally address the people of Kentucky and provide proof of your capacity to serve, or resign,” as per the New York Times.