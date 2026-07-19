Mitch McConnell's new photo flagged by many as Senator seen in ‘same shirt’: ‘We deserve to have proof of life’

Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell's new photo has sparked discussions about why he's been seen in the ‘same shirt’ as the last photo which was posted as proof of life. The 84-year-old Republican has been absent from Capitol Hill for a long time, fueling speculations about his health.

Senator Mitch McConnell's new photo has sparked conversations as he appears to be wearing the same shirt. (AP Photo)

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Amid this, his office had released a photo with McConnell holding the newspaper from that day, as proof of life. However, many, including Donald Trump loyalist and far-right activist Laura Loomer called it an AI-generated photo.

McConnell's new photo has also faced allegations of being AI-generated, with one conspiracy theorist pointing out that the room number of the hospital he's in, appears to be inside the room, apart from many other aspects that apparently stood out to them. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of these claims.

Also Read | Fact check: Is Gov. Andy Beshear trying to fill Mitch McConnel's Senate seat as he remains absent?

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{{^usCountry}} However, one thing that has stood out to many on the internet is that McConnell appears to be wearing the same shirt he was seen in when the last photo was taken. Here are the pictures side by side. The person posting the photo speculated about the senator's demise though there is no official confirmation of the same. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, one thing that has stood out to many on the internet is that McConnell appears to be wearing the same shirt he was seen in when the last photo was taken. Here are the pictures side by side. The person posting the photo speculated about the senator's demise though there is no official confirmation of the same. {{/usCountry}}

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Mitch McConnell's new photo sparks talks about ‘same shirt’

Many others pounced onto the fact that McConnell appeared to be wearing the same red and white checked shirt as he was in his last picture. From the looks of it, even the logo on the pocket appears to be same, indicating the shirt came from the same brand.

“And after reportedly being hospitalized for weeks, he’s standing there, dressed in jeans and that familiar red checkered shirt, looking remarkably camera-ready,” a conspiracy theorist noted. Another added “So now this picture of Mitch McConnell is being put out and the crazy part is he’s wearing the same looking shirt. Apparently Elaine needs to go shopping for him,” referring to his wife Elaine Chao.

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A Trump supporter questioned the authenticity of the new picture and wrote “Incredible. Mitch McConnell looks 20 years younger and is practically glowing. Dude must really love that shirt. I swear I’m living in The Truman Show at this point, because there is no way this picture is real.”

Yet another added “I’m laughing so hard right now they forgot to change McConnell’s shirt same shirt he was wearing in the last picture with his wife lol. I think we deserve to have proof of life.”

The new photo comes a day after reports emerged that Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear had received calls from ‘multiple agencies’ about McConnell being dead. While these calls came prior to the first photo being released, the report had sparked fears about McConnell's demise.

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The Senator had released a statement along with the first photo which said “My doctors have confirmed that I didn’t break any bones or suffer a concussion. I didn’t have a heart attack or a stroke. I don’t have any tumors or hemorrhages. But I was briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital. While receiving excellent care over the past several weeks, I’ve also had to deal with a mild case of pneumonia.” McConnell is due to retire next January when his term comes to an end.